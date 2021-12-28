ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I thought it was an earthquake:' Witness describes plane crash tragedy

Parsons Sun
 2 days ago

An airplane crashed in the El Cajon area of...

KTLO

Plane crash victims identified

The identities of the two people killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line have been released, according to a report from KAIT. Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork says the victims are 57-year-old Bradley Dunham of Bono was piloting the plane when it crashed. Dunham, and a passenger, 52-year-old Christine Ann Price of Walnut Ridge were both killed in the crash.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
The Independent

San Diego plane crash caught on doorbell video as authorities say no survivors found

Authorities in San Diego, California, have said there were no survivors in the wreckage of a plane crash that crashed into a home in a residential area. The crash happened at around 7.00pm on Monday night in El Cajon, a city about 17 miles east of downtown San Diego.In a statement, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) said the plane had been aiming for Gillespie Field in El Cajon, but crashed into the 200 block of Pepper Drive. Images and video shared on Twitter, including that of a home’s Google Nest camera, appeared to show the aircraft falling from the...
FOX Carolina

2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

FULTON Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line. According to Sheriff Al Roork, the wreckage was found Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the crash. Officials are expected to arrive at the site on Tuesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
wvlt.tv

Witnesses react to plane crash

Gibbs graduate and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with 12 other service members killed in the Kabul Airport attack. It’s the first Signing Day for Josh Heupel as Vols head coach. KPD investigating shooting in East Knoxville. Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox13news.com

2 dead after plane crashes into Auburndale lake

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Two people were killed Friday afternoon after a single-engine plane went down in Lake Arietta, according to the Auburndale Police Department. Auburndale Police Chief Andy Ray says his agency received a 9-1-1 call around 12:30 p.m. about a plane crash. Officers and firefighters arrived to find a...
AUBURNDALE, FL
Outsider.com

Plane Crashes Into San Diego Neighborhood

A plane has crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego, California. The Learjet 35 exploded into flames after hitting a power line. Images from the unfortunate event reveal the aircraft flying in the night sky before unexpectedly hitting the ground. Recordings of the crash show the plane engulfed in flames lying on the ground while firemen work to remedy the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Channel 3000

Neighbors shocked as plane crashes onto roof

AUBURN, California (KOVR) — A bizarre sight in a tight little neighborhood left neighbors stunned Wednesday afternoon in Auburn. A single engine Cessna 172 crashed onto a home. “We just lost power and then immediately, there was a large boom and [we] thought a transformer that blew up or...
AUBURN, CA
wmar2news

2 dead after plane crashes into paraglider in Texas

Federal authorities are investigating a crash involving a small plane and a paraglider. The crash occurred Tuesday just outside of Houston. CNN reports that there was one person in the plane that crashed into the paraglider. Both people died. A man said he witnessed the plane crash into the ground.
TEXAS STATE
ABC10

Plane crashes into Auburn home

AUBURN, Calif. — An airplane crashed into a house near the Auburn Airport, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire said the plane also took down some electrical wires but there are no reports of a fire because of the rain. The pilot was taken to the hospital, according to...
AUBURN, CA
informnny.com

Small plane crashes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small plane crash in Lyme on December 24. According to the JCSO, the crash occurred around 4:32 p.m. in a field near 25717 Moffatt Road in Lyme. An on-scene investigation revealed that the aircraft was a 1998 single-engine Ultra-Light Lockwood Drifter fixed-wing plane.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
985theriver.com

One killed in Monroe County plane crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was killed in an airplane crash Friday evening in Monroe County. The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place south of the Monroe County Airport near Tower Road in Monroe County.
INDIANA STATE
Watertown Daily Times

Plane makes emergency landing in town of Lyme; witness describes what she saw

LYME — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a mechanical issue on Friday, which was witnessed by a woman who saw the pilot signaling from the aircraft. Dorry McIntosh was inside her home Friday afternoon when she witnessed the plane go down. She said it had been flying in her area for much of the day. She said she saw it fly in front of her house and then over a field across the road.
