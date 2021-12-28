Dan Lanning wants to ‘finish the right way’ with Georgia football as he makes big moves at Oregon

Physically speaking, Dan Lanning could not be farther away from his next job this week. After the conclusion of the 2021 season, Lanning will leave Georgia to become the next head coach at Oregon.

But for now, he’s in Miami, prepping the Georgia defense as it readies to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

“We work until the work is done,” Lanning said at his press conference on Monday. “I’m excited about the opportunity obviously out there, tremendous opportunity, but our players and coaches here have done a great job of affording me that opportunity, so I’m not going to do a disservice to our guys by not finishing this the right way and the effort that I’ve put into what we’ve done here.”

Oregon made two more coaching hires on Monday, picking Tosh Lupoi to be the defensive coordinator at Oregon and Adrian Klemm as the offensive line coach. Klemm has past experience at UCLA, SMU and most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lupoi worked on Alabama’s staff when Lanning was a graduate assistant. His stint as Alabama’s defensive coordinator didn’t go as planned but Lupoi is widely regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country. He is currently working as the defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Lanning’s current responsibilities with Georgia, they haven’t changed all that much. Lanning revealed on Monday he will continue to call the defensive plays for Georgia, as well as work the sidelines during the game.

