Hints from Heloise, Grease

By Diane Graff
Watertown Daily Times
 2 days ago

Dear Heloise: Years ago, when I was very young, my mother would collect grease in an old, empty coffee can. She never threw it down the sink drain because my dad was a plumber and told her to not to clog the drain with grease. Today, when I fry...

Dear Heloise: Years ago, when I was very young, my mother would collect grease in an old, empty coffee can. She never threw it down the sink drain because my dad was a plumber and told her to not to clog the drain with grease. Today, when I fry anything...
