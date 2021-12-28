Hints from Heloise, Grease

Dear Heloise: Years ago, when I was very young, my mother would collect grease in an old, empty coffee can. She never threw it down the sink drain because my dad was a plumber and told her to not to clog the drain with grease. Today, when I fry...
There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ll let you in on an embarrassing secret: I don’t regularly clean my kitchen cabinets. The way my wood cabinets are stained camouflages the splatters, fingerprints, and general grime that usually accumulate — especially around the knobs.
When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
Candles add a wonderful ambiance to any room, so it’s always a bummer if they melt quickly. But before you run out to grab more when yours whittle away, there’s a kitchen staple that could help you burn any candle for longer. The next time you’re using a candle, consider...
Ever stared at your kitchen after a meal and wondered who could have made such a mess? So have we. Washing up may be the least enjoyable part of cooking at home and often takes the longest. While cleaning as you cook may sound like a smart strategy, it's not quite realistic when there's little downtime during cooking. Not to mention, multitasking can lead to its own problems, including a burnt dinner.
There's something very special about fresh, locally-grown produce. There is nothing we love more than spending a morning wandering around our local farmer's market, hand-picking the perfect heirloom tomatoes to go into our tomato pie. Unfortunately, buying fresh and local means working with the constraints of the season. And while the wintertime yields a wonderful bounty of its own (we can't get enough of butternut squash and hearty greens), there are certain things that you just won't find—like gorgeous fresh tomatoes.
Christmas ham is a delicious tradition countless families love digging into each year. But much like its holiday predecessor, the Thanksgiving turkey, there is the lingering danger of drying your dinner out while it cooks in the oven. Luckily, there’s a simple trick for locking in all the moisture and getting perfectly juicy and tender meat.
At almost any dinner gathering, red wine probably will get spilled on the tablecloth. When this happens, pour a healthy amount of salt or artificial sweetener over it to absorb the liquid. Put the tablecloth in cold water to remove more of the wine stain. Then soak the tablecloth for 30 minutes in an enzyme detergent and cold water. To finish, launder as usual. — Heloise.
If you have dipped into Pinterest even briefly over the past few years, you know that graze or grazing boards are A Thing. Beautiful boards or platters are filled with all kinds of food ready to be sampled, snacked up, nibbled and, OK, grazed. It’s a nice way to entertain, or to offer up a room-temperature meal for your family during holiday game nights, movie nights or what have you. It’s also perfect for New Years Eve, a way to provide a beautiful assortment of nibbles before a late dinner.Graze boards generally include a variety of cheeses, cured meats, nuts,...
Try this super simple but deliciously creamy and tangy make-ahead Cranberry Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip. It’s the perfect New Year’s Eve appetizer to serve your family and friends or take to a party. You won’t believe how good this dip is. I can’t help myself from grabbing a spoonful every time I walk by the refrigerator; it’s that good!
We all know grease is one of those things you should never pour down the drain. But what if some drips out of the pan while you’re saving that all-important bacon grease for one of these delicious ideas? Good news: There’s a new product that will protect your pipes, and it just might be the easiest and best way to dispose of grease. Meet FOG Safe.
Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
Just in time for the holidays, Dole — along with the FDA and CDC — announced a new recall involving some of its salad products. The recall stems from the fact that some packaged salads may contain listeria monocytogenes. Note that this recall is completely separate from a similar recall from earlier in the week.
In the era of fancy, high-tech multicookers like the ubiquitous Instant Pot, it’s easy to overlook the simple slow cooker. But those old-fashioned devices are kitchen workhorses that can feed a legion of hungry friends and family members during the busy holiday season. The classic slow cooker — Crock-Pot...
It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
Chicken Cacciatore is a delicious Italian hunter’s stew. I learned how to make it from a former boyfriend’s Italian mother. It’s one of my favorite chicken dishes. I’ve tweaked it over the years. It is a perfect dinner on a cold winter night. Serve over pasta...
