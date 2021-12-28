ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Off-duty Georgia State officer shoots teen firing into crowd at Atlantic Station

By WSB Radio
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iK1lQ_0dXJPoi900
Police Line Do Not Cross

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Midtown Atlanta near Atlantic Station.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Georgia State University police say one of their officers was off duty and working a job at Atlantic Station. He and security officers responded to a fight in the area where a teenager was actively shooting into a crowd.

The off-duty officer then fired and shot the suspect. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed as stable.

The GBI says two groups of people and the teenager were arguing at the intersection of 17th Street and Market Street. The teenage suspect then ran a short distance down 17th Street and began exchanging gunfire with the group of people. They say that is when the officer encountered the incident and shot the suspect.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, according to the GBI.

A spokesperson for Atlantic Station released a statement that reads,

“We are aware of the incident that occurred late Sunday night on 17th Street. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority and we are working with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. For more information, please reach out to the GBI.”

The initial investigation left 17th Street shut down for hours before reopening early Monday morning.

No other injuries have been reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Joseph DeLarco
2d ago

you cannot put other people's lives at risk in front of a trained Georgia state patrol officer even if he's off duty, if you do he will have to act accordingly

Reply
9
Phillip Goodwin
2d ago

someone else will tell everyone that this was a good student and a God fearing Christian boy. Of course they will say the police was wrong. But I say, if I was there he did what I would have done.

Reply(6)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Suspect in Denver shootings wrote books previewing attacks

DENVER — (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James...
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Woman faces federal charges for alleged in-flight behavior

A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she disrupted a flight in November. Amanda Renee Henry, 43, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was flying Spirit Airlines from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 27, the Department of Justice said in a news release. According to the criminal...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WGAU

4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops

DENVER — (AP) — Four of the people shot in a deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say Lyndon James McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot Monday in several locations around the metro area, through business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive. Five people were fatally shot in less than an hour and two others were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Los Angeles business manager whose clients had included Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians was killed, and her boyfriend was charged with murder and torture, authorities said Wednesday. Police found Angela Kukawski, 55, dead in her car in Simi Valley northwest of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

Cleaning service worker attacked by tiger at Florida zoo

NAPLES, Fla. — A cleaning service worker was attacked by a tiger at a southwest Florida zoo on Wednesday, authorities and zoo officials confirmed. According to a news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, after the Naples Zoo had closed to the public at 4:30 p.m. EST, a third-party cleaning service worker contracted by the zoo entered an unauthorized area near a male tiger named Eko that was inside its enclosure. The company typically cleans restrooms and the gift shop but not the animal enclosures.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy