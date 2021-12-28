Off-duty Georgia State officer shoots teen firing into crowd at Atlantic Station

Police Line Do Not Cross

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Midtown Atlanta near Atlantic Station.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Georgia State University police say one of their officers was off duty and working a job at Atlantic Station. He and security officers responded to a fight in the area where a teenager was actively shooting into a crowd.

The off-duty officer then fired and shot the suspect. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed as stable.

The GBI says two groups of people and the teenager were arguing at the intersection of 17th Street and Market Street. The teenage suspect then ran a short distance down 17th Street and began exchanging gunfire with the group of people. They say that is when the officer encountered the incident and shot the suspect.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, according to the GBI.

A spokesperson for Atlantic Station released a statement that reads,

“We are aware of the incident that occurred late Sunday night on 17th Street. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority and we are working with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. For more information, please reach out to the GBI.”

The initial investigation left 17th Street shut down for hours before reopening early Monday morning.

No other injuries have been reported.

