Christmas tree recycling

Christmas Tree recycling is now in full effect. The Hartwell Lake Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be taking trees for recycling now through January 26.

You can drop trees off at the Big Oaks boat ramp in Hartwell and the Poplar Springs boat ramp in Gumlog on the Georgia side of the lake. The trees are used to create fish attractors and habitats. Artificial trees will not be accepted.

