Accidents

'I thought it was an earthquake:' Witness describes plane crash tragedy

hazard-herald.com
 2 days ago

An airplane crashed in the El Cajon area of...

www.hazard-herald.com

KTLO

Plane crash victims identified

The identities of the two people killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line have been released, according to a report from KAIT. Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork says the victims are 57-year-old Bradley Dunham of Bono was piloting the plane when it crashed. Dunham, and a passenger, 52-year-old Christine Ann Price of Walnut Ridge were both killed in the crash.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
The Independent

San Diego plane crash caught on doorbell video as authorities say no survivors found

Authorities in San Diego, California, have said there were no survivors in the wreckage of a plane crash that crashed into a home in a residential area. The crash happened at around 7.00pm on Monday night in El Cajon, a city about 17 miles east of downtown San Diego.In a statement, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) said the plane had been aiming for Gillespie Field in El Cajon, but crashed into the 200 block of Pepper Drive. Images and video shared on Twitter, including that of a home’s Google Nest camera, appeared to show the aircraft falling from the...
ACCIDENTS
FOX Carolina

2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

FULTON Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line. According to Sheriff Al Roork, the wreckage was found Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the crash. Officials are expected to arrive at the site on Tuesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
wvlt.tv

Witnesses react to plane crash

Gibbs graduate and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with 12 other service members killed in the Kabul Airport attack. It’s the first Signing Day for Josh Heupel as Vols head coach. KPD investigating shooting in East Knoxville. Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbs12.com

2 dead in central Florida crash of small plane

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two people died when a small plane crashed into a central Florida lake and burst into flames. Auburndale police officers and firefighters found a small fire burning on the surface of Lake Arietta about 600 feet offshore when they arrived shortly after noon Friday. Witnesses...
AUBURNDALE, FL
Outsider.com

Plane Crashes Into San Diego Neighborhood

A plane has crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego, California. The Learjet 35 exploded into flames after hitting a power line. Images from the unfortunate event reveal the aircraft flying in the night sky before unexpectedly hitting the ground. Recordings of the crash show the plane engulfed in flames lying on the ground while firemen work to remedy the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wvlt.tv

Crews on scene of a small plane crash in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a single-engine plane crash not far from McGhee-Tyson Airport. An Alcoa Police spokesperson said they got the call around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Singleton Station Road. The spokesperson confirmed two people were on the small plane and both were taken to UT...
ALCOA, TN
WLUC

Plane crashes in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration is underway after a plane crash in Florence County, Wisconsin Christmas morning. The crash happened near Menominee River Road in Spread Eagle. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
mynews4.com

Auburn homeowners survive plane crashing into their roof Wednesday

AUBURN, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A pilot is in the hospital and homeowners safe after a plane crashed into a home near an airport in Auburn Wednesday. Placer County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at around 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) say deputies arrived and found a plane had crashed on top of a home.
AUBURN, CA
Channel 3000

Neighbors shocked as plane crashes onto roof

AUBURN, California (KOVR) — A bizarre sight in a tight little neighborhood left neighbors stunned Wednesday afternoon in Auburn. A single engine Cessna 172 crashed onto a home. “We just lost power and then immediately, there was a large boom and [we] thought a transformer that blew up or...
AUBURN, CA
wmar2news

2 dead after plane crashes into paraglider in Texas

Federal authorities are investigating a crash involving a small plane and a paraglider. The crash occurred Tuesday just outside of Houston. CNN reports that there was one person in the plane that crashed into the paraglider. Both people died. A man said he witnessed the plane crash into the ground.
TEXAS STATE
ABC10

Plane crashes into Auburn home

AUBURN, Calif. — An airplane crashed into a house near the Auburn Airport, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire said the plane also took down some electrical wires but there are no reports of a fire because of the rain. The pilot was taken to the hospital, according to...
AUBURN, CA
informnny.com

Small plane crashes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small plane crash in Lyme on December 24. According to the JCSO, the crash occurred around 4:32 p.m. in a field near 25717 Moffatt Road in Lyme. An on-scene investigation revealed that the aircraft was a 1998 single-engine Ultra-Light Lockwood Drifter fixed-wing plane.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

