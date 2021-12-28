ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Begin 2022 with these life-changing books

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): At some point in our journey of life, some of us start questioning the validity of living the way we do. We become aware of being caught up in the cycle of struggle, unhappiness, anxiety, and constant seeking of some end or another, prompting...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shape Magazine

The Best Self-Growth Books for Changing Your Life and Perspective

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever made an effort to work on your personal growth and development, you likely understand that it's an ongoing journey — there's always more to learn and there's always work to be done.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Complex

Inside the Video That Changed Everything for 6ix9ine: Book Excerpt

The following is an excerpt from the new book Complex Presents: Dummy Boy – Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, published by Kingston Imperial. The book, by Complex reporter Shawn Setaro, is the definitive story of the rise and fall of this era’s most colorful and divisive figure in hip-hop.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramana Maharshi
Person
Jiddu Krishnamurti
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani Newsvoir#The Theosophical Society
purewow.com

Oprah Winfrey’s Christmas Tree Has 3,000+ Lights on It

Oprah Winfrey doesn’t hold back when it comes to holiday décor. The 67-year-old media mogul just shared a glimpse of her festive decorations, which include two massive Christmas trees. Oprah kicked things off by sharing a video on Instagram, featuring a man decorating one of the outdoor firs.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Figurative language in the Bible

Sending greetings and blessings to Jewish people who started their celebration of Hanukkah on Nov. 28. The celebration called the Festival of Lights will end on Dec. 6. The Hebrew meaning of the word Hanukkah is dedication. This celebration involves the reflection about their history and guidance from the wisdom of their faith. They share the joy of rituals and traditions with their family and friends. “The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle.” (Irving Greenberg, Rabbi, scholar, and writer). We are called to unity and to remember that all people who honor one God are brothers and sisters of faith.
RELIGION
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Page Six

Jean-Marc Vallée cause of death revealed

New details have emerged about “Dallas Buyers Club” filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée’s unexpected passing. The 58-year-old director is believed to have died from a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City over Christmas, sources told Deadline. The “Big Little Lies” filmmaker was prepping to host guests...
CELEBRITIES
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

Ready for the New Year? 30 Books We Can't Wait to Read in 2022

Tell-all memoirs, promising debuts, buzzy book club convo starters. Whether you need an escape from reality or a cozy little something to get you through the workweek, there’s a highly anticipated book of 2022 waiting for you. Get your pre-orders in—here are just a few of the titles we’re most looking forward to reading this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The US Sun

What is Kwanzaa and how is it celebrated?

KWANZAA is a weeklong African holiday typically celebrated in the United States, lasting from December 26 until January 1. The celebration originated in 1966 by Professor Maulana Karenga. What is Kwanzaa?. Maulana Karenga is a professor of African studies at Long Beach's California State University. He's both an activist and...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy