New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday while inaugurating 27 projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation spoke about the need to develop border areas in "today's uncertain environment when the possibility of any kind of conflict cannot be ruled out.""In the present uncertain environment, the possibility of any kind of conflict cannot be ruled out. Such situations motivate us even more for the development of these (border) areas. It is a matter of pride that we have BRO for cooperation in the development of these areas, as an efficient and dedicated organization," said Singh.

INDIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO