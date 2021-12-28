ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logic's song '1-800-273-8255' may have led to hundreds fewer suicides, study finds

By Mano Sundaresan
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 2 days ago
In 2017, the rapper Logic named a song after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number: "1-800-273-8255." The song was a hit, detailing a conversation between its subject and an operator on a hotline, and went on to crack the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100. "I've been...

