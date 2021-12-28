ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Havells bags the ICSI CSR Excellence award in its Sixth Edition for Managing the Corporate Social Responsibility in Innovation and Sustainability

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company has bagged the "ICSI CSR Excellence" award in its 21st edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2021 held in Mumbai on 18th December 2021. Hon'ble Amit Shah, Minister...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives

As a global company, AiTrillion has a holistic approach to CSR which can be seen through its commitments on its employees, community, and the environment. How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through CSR Initiatives. Marketing Technology News: Revolutionizing AdTech with Blockchain – How Smart Contracts are Transforming the Programmatic…...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?

With the world facing an ever-growing number of environmental and social challenges, investors are increasingly expecting corporations to “do the right thing” and contribute positively to the community. This is known as corporate social responsibility or CSR. Investors play an important role pushing firms towards becoming better corporate citizens. So, what do investors (including those of us with superannuation invested in companies) need to know about corporate social responsibility? And why does it matter? Read more: Brands backing Black Lives Matter: it might be a marketing...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Elkay Releases Second Corporate Responsibility Report

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay, a global leader in plumbing and water delivery products and custom commercial interiors, is pleased to announce the launch of their second Corporate Responsibility report. "At Elkay, our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility is evidenced in all we do," said...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Birla Carbon loan boosts sustainability, innovation

MUMBAI, India—Birla Carbon has closed on a $750 million sustainability loan that will allow the global supplier of carbon black to refinance existing debt. "Sustainability and innovation are two of Birla Carbon's key pillars responsible for our leadership in the industry," said John Loudermilk, CEO. "Pursuing the goal of sustainable business growth, aligned with our Purpose (to Share the Strength), has brought immense synergies of shared aspirations with all our business partners and stakeholders."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Amit Shah
hawaiitelegraph.com

Mindteck wins another project from an analytical instrument client

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced another project win from a leader of mass spectrometry solutions. The...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals bags prestigious Business Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of India's largest Contract Drug Research and Manufacturing Organizations (CRAMS), has won the prestigious Business Excellence Award 2021 from CIMS Medica during India Pharma Expo as a Leader in pharma manufacturing and innovation. The 10th edition of the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Schneider Electric Wins Four CES 2022 Innovation Awards For Sustainability And Smart Home Leadership

Wiser Energy Center receives recognition in both the Sustainability and Smart Home categories for redefining home energy management and resiliency. Merten Ocean Plastic, debuting at CES 2022, receives praise as the first home energy solution made from recycled ocean plastics. New Odace Sustainable collection made from recycled materials named Sustainability...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Responsibility#Csr#Ani Businesswire India#Havells India Limited#Fmeg#Home Affairs#Indian#Jury#Cmd#Havells India Ltd#Havells Csr
WWD

Capri Holdings’ 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Tracks Company’s Progress

Click here to read the full article. Capri Holdings Ltd. has made strides toward key Corporate Social Responsibility targets relating to environmental sustainability and climate change, human rights, diversity and inclusion, and philanthropy. The company, whose brands include Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, originally released its CSR report in April 2020, committing to ambitious, measurable goals. Its current report, released Thursday, covers the company’s activities to drive meaningful progress toward those goals during fiscal year 2021, along with some of the major CSR-related activities undertaken during the first half of fiscal year 2022.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

PingPong Payments presented a Demystifying Cross Border Business Event to enhance the growth of international companies

New Delhi (India), December 29 (ANI/PNN): Recently, PingPong Payments has organised a Demystifying Cross Border Business Event for the international companies which were dedicated to enhancing their growth. The successful event took place in Mumbai and witnessed an extraordinary response. Industry heavyweights such as Amazon Global, Stelcore, DHL, Vinculum, and...
BUSINESS
njtechweekly.com

At SheTek, NJ’s Chief Innovation Officer Beth Noveck Talks About Solving ‘Wicked’ Problems

SheTek (Princeton), a not-for-profit organization that helps women get started and get ahead in technology careers, held its annual conference in October. According to Chaya Pamula, founder and president of SheTek and also cofounder and CEO of PamTen, a Princeton-based IT solutions company, SheTek is not trying to reinvent the wheel. “It’s about creating a strong ecosystem through our partnerships with universities, corporates, various entrepreneurs and many other associations and groups.” The organization offers programs in three categories: training, job readiness, and mentorship and sponsorship.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Company wins several more 2021 top distinctions for product, leadership, and workplace culture excellence. UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products. Marketing Technology News: Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
hawaiitelegraph.com

Successful restart for the electronics industry in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): On December 16-18, electronica India, productronica India, IPCA Expo and MatDispens, back in their physical format, were held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru and concluded this special edition successfully. Continuing the bounce back sentiment, the business community enthusiastically took part,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Epic Group’s Ranjan Mahtani on Competition, Customer Choice & Compliance

In this Q&A, Ranjan Mahtani shares what Epic Group looks for in clients and how compliance is integrated into the group’s corporate culture. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Safar Partners and Hostplus Invest in Gradiant's New Funding Round for Cleantech Water

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / Safar Partners, a seed- to growth-stage venture fund investing in technology companies, today announced its participation in Gradiant's Series C funding round alongside Warburg Pincus and Schlumberger New Energy. Gradiant, an MIT spinout and one of Safar Partners' first portfolio companies, is a leading global end-to-end cleantech water solutions provider and project developer.
BUSINESS
Brenham Banner-Press

Frost & Sullivan Awards Schneider Electric for Its Effective and Sustainable Critical Power and Cooling as-a-Service Offer That Enables Enterprises to Focus on Core Business Activities

Schneider Electric leverages a disruptive business model and cutting-edge technologies that enable global businesses to increase energy and capital efficiency while accessing the most effective and sustainable outcome in a pay-per-use manner. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the critical power and cooling...
BUSINESS
information-age.com

Everyone likes to talk sustainability, but who takes responsibility?

Michiel Verhoeven, managing director at SAP UKI, explores who needs to take responsibility for sustainability initiatives in the organisation. The business value placed on sustainability has undergone rapid transformation over the last decade. In the past, it was seen as a premium business option or a ‘nice-to-have’; a strategy to explore should an organisation have the resource to tackle its environmental footprint. Today, its necessity is comparable to the advent of digitalisation. Businesses either embrace the new agenda or fall swiftly behind their peers.
ENVIRONMENT
floridanewswire.com

Two ACES Quality Management executives selected by MPA Magazine for its annual Elite Women Awards program

DENVER, Colo., Dec 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced Amanda Phillips, executive vice president of compliance, and Sharon Reichhardt, executive vice president of operations, have been selected by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) in its 2021 Elite Women Awards program.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy