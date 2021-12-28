ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vipshop Trades Weaker After Cutting Current-Quarter Guidance

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Vipshop Holdings stock (NYSE:VIPS) traded 1.5% lower in Tuesday’s premarket after the online discount retailer cut its guidance for the current quarter. The company now expects its total net revenue for the fourth quarter to be between RMB34 billion and RMB35.8 billion (around $5.33 billion-$5.62 billion). In the worst-case...

