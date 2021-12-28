ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Schools will usher in another new year defined by the pandemic

By Steve Inskeep
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 2 days ago

Students, teachers and parents are bidding farewell to a fourth school semester in a row that's been defined by the pandemic. And schools are trying to figure out how to respond to the omicron surge. Here to catch us up on the past year and what lies ahead is education correspondent...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
districtadministration.com

How schools can give online learning a better name post-COVID

Virtual learning and virtual academies have a negative connotation for some educators and families after the turbulent shifts back and forth online during the last three school years. That could provide a public relations challenge for district leaders who are now trying to develop or enhance more robust and permanent...
EDUCATION
NPR

CDC Updates Guidance, Pandemic School Year, Beijing Winter Olympics

Some experts are concerned about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidance on isolation for asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19. Students, parents and teachers are preparing to return to school amidst another surge of COVID-19 infections. And, organizers of the Winter Olympics in Beijing are putting some strict measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
EDUCATION
KVCR NEWS

News brief: Revised COVID guidelines, pandemic school year, Winter Olympics

How exactly did quarantine rules change? And just as important, why now?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a change yesterday. The old guidance said if you test positive for COVID-19, isolate yourself from other people for 10 days. The new guidance says you may go out into the world after five days with a mask if you have no symptoms. If you're sick, you still stay home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Anya Kamenetz
KVCR NEWS

U.S. omicron cases are on an upward climb. Fauci hopes to see a turnaround soon

And we're joined now by President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the program. ANTHONY FAUCI: Thank you. Good to be with you. INSKEEP: I've been staring at charts of COVID cases for individual cities - and maybe I have a self-interest in this since I'm in Washington, which is one of the worst, if not the very worst. In some places, the chart - there's a straight line upward, off the chart. So how high does this go?
PUBLIC HEALTH
wshu.org

New York cancels January high school Regents exams due to the pandemic

The New York State Education Department has canceled the January high school Regents exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement came Tuesday from State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, who also said that no decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2022 Regents exams or any other state assessment programs.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

America slouches into a new pandemic year

We’ve been at it for 21 months. Rather, it’s been at us. Is this wave No. 4 or 5? Doesn’t matter. Everyone seems to have it. Baby, it’s covid outside. Over the past two weeks, the text messages have been rolling in like a perverse countdown to 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Districts#School Counselors#Private Schools#Public Schools#Omicron#Covid
The Washington Informer

D.C. Schools Will Stay With In-Person Learning After Winter Break, Revamp COVID Protocols

Amid a stark increase in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season and calls among teachers for a systemwide pivot to virtual learning, D.C. officials announced Wednesday that public and public charter schools will continue to conduct in-person learning in the new year.  The post D.C. Schools Will Stay With In-Person Learning After Winter Break, Revamp COVID Protocols appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Sending 200,000 COVID Rapid Tests To Schools For Teachers, Staff Ahead Of Return From Holiday Break

BOSTON (CBS) — Teachers and public school employees in Massachusetts will be able to test themselves at home for COVID-19 before returning to the classroom in the new year, the state said Wednesday. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending 200,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to every school district, enough for schools to give two tests to every employee. “DESE strongly encourages all school personnel take one of the at-home antigen tests no more than 24 hours before they return to work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the department said in a statement. The department bought the tests from an out-of-state vendor, and the shipment is expected to arrive on Thursday. The state expects that will be enough time for the tests to reach teachers and staff by this weekend. State education officials say they remain committed to keeping schools open during the surge of COVID cases. “Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a statement. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Rolling Stone

Party of Freedom Pushes Bill to Let People Sue Schools for Teaching Things They Don’t Like

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continued his crusade against critical race theory (CRT) on Wednesday when he unveiled the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, legislation that would allow parents to sue school districts if they believe their children are being taught CRT concepts. The state already has a ban in place on teaching CRT though an amendment approved this past summer by the Florida State Board of Education. The amendment defines critical race theory as “the theory that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but that racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy