Vehicle Accident – On Dec. 20, 2021 at approximately 8:06 a.m., PSP Jonestown investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of East Main St. and South Pine Grove St. in Bethel Twp. This crash involved Unit 1, a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Operator 1, a 21 year old Williamstown man, and Unit 2, a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Operator 2, Lisa Lehman, a 44 year old Fredericksburg woman. Operator 1 and Operator 2 were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Operator 1 and Operator 2 did not sustain any injuries as a result of this crash. Operator 1 was cited for Stop Signs and Yield Signs.

JONESTOWN, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO