ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

‘Perfect storm’: a look back at a tumultuous year of Brexit and Covid

By Richard Partington Economics correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjFns_0dXJN8Yu00
Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison celebrate a trade deal between their two countries in June 2021. Photograph: Tayfun Salcı/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock

When Britain fully left the European Union in January, it marked the start of a very difficult 12 months for the entrepreneur Rob Law, whose Trunki children’s suitcases used to sell well in mainland Europe.

“We’ve had so many logistical challenges,” he said. “It’s been the perfect storm.” While trade has picked up since the start of the year, supply bottlenecks and the coronavirus Omicron variant have added to the challenges posed by the end of the transition period.

In 2021, companies across Britain have suffered from the worst trade disruption in recent memory, as problems caused by Brexit collided with the pandemic.

Related: Brexit: ‘the biggest disaster any government has ever negotiated’

However, it is Brexit that Law fears will have a permanent impact. “There’s always going to be more cost, more delays; it’s never going to be as smooth as it used to be,” he said.

In November, the government committed to boosting UK exports of goods and services from £600bn to £1tn by 2030, under the banner “Made in the UK, sold to the world”. A year-end look at what Brexit has delivered so far suggests reaching that target will take more than a 12-point plan and a new slogan.

The most up-to-date figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which cover the first 10 months of the year, show goods exports to the rest of the world are down by 14%, or more than £40bn, compared with 2019.

For UK trade with the EU, exports have risen by 6%, or about £7bn, in the year to October compared with the same period in 2020, in a recovery from the worst economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. However, they remain 13%, or about £18bn, down on the same periods in 2019 and 2018. .

exports

The aggregate figures obscure how certain sectors have suffered dramatic shortfalls, in what could mark permanent structural changes. Outbound shipments of clothing and footwear to the EU are both down by about 60% compared with 2019. Meat exports have plunged by almost 25%, vegetables and fruit are down by an even steeper 40%. Fishing, held up by Brexiters as a sector that would benefit from being unshackled from EU rules, is now nursing a 15% fall in exports.

The unravelling of British textile exports could be down to “rule of origin” requirements, which require a proportion of a product to be domestically produced to benefit from a trade deal. This is because a high proportion of clothing sold by UK retailers is made in Asia or the US, making them ineligible for the tariffs negotiated in the post-Brexit trade deal.

Michael Gasiorek, director of the UK Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex, said: “In textiles and clothing it is almost certainly associated with rules of origin and having to pay tariffs on exports to the EU; in food products it is probably to do with customs controls and the costs of checks on standards, and possibly from transport and logistic complications.”

imports

Fish and meat exporters say they have been hit by higher costs for sending lorry shipments through ports, with an army of extra workers required to deal with additional bureaucracy and paperwork.

Figures from the ONS show more than a quarter of firms currently trading in the UK have seen a rise in their costs .

Other data shows UK exporters have been losing market share. Work by the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis on trade by advanced economies shows goods exports for the month of September were just 1.3% below the monthly average in 2018, after adjusting for inflation. In the UK, however, real exports were almost 15% down in the same month.

Related: One year on, most voters say Brexit has gone badly

Few expect the free trade deals struck by the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and her successor as trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will make up for the drop in business – the EU is the UK’s nearest and biggest market, and still accounts for almost half of trade.

Official government figures estimate the free trade deals signed so far – including those with Australia, New Zealand, and Japan – will add less than 1% to UK GDP over 15 years. A trade deal with the US would produce the same as these small deals combined, experts say, still not enough to make up the EU shortfall.

“It’s crazy what they’ve done,” said Angus MacNeil, the SNP chair of the Commons international trade committee. “I compare it to saying we need six or seven planets populated entirely by Americans to make up for Brexit.”

For Trunki, sales in Britain are back to pre-pandemic levels as families bought more wheelie suitcases and bags in anticipation of going on holiday, but EU sales are still at 80% of 2019 levels.

Law plans to open a German distribution hub to sidestep delays and red tape for shipments sent directly to customers from the firm’s Plymouth factory, after an earlier plan to set up a base in the Netherlands started to unravel. He is optimistic that despite the challenges he will keep trading, even with the extra barriers.

“It can’t be as bad as this year, it can’t be as bad as January with not being able to get things out of the country. It can’t be,” he said.

Exports to the EU also ground to a halt in January for North Shields-based recycling firm ECS Textiles , stymied by border checks and paperwork for the assorted items of clothing, toys and bric-a-brac it would send to Latvia by sea each week. The firm has since given up on selling to the EU, having found a buyer in Russia and Belarus instead.

“The [Brexit] deal was obviously done very last-minute, and it was very slapdash,” said James Officer, sales manager at the firm.

Related: A third of UK importers not ready for full Brexit customs checks – survey

While some might say expanding horizons outside of the EU is part of the point of Brexit, Officer disagrees. Selling to Russia and Belarus isn’t as profitable, and the countries he now does business with carry significantly more risk.

As Belarus descended into political turmoil, and the UK introduced financial sanctions to punish the Lukashenko regime, ECS almost went bust after its bank account was frozen for nine weeks because it was receiving payments from the country. The local Labour MP, Alan Campbell, stepped in and helped resolve the situation.

“You’re out of the frying pan with Europe and into more hot water in Belarus. Brexit absolutely was not a good thing for our business. I haven’t seen any benefit,” Officer said.

Britain’s chaotic year for trade is not all down to Brexit. Major economies the world over have faced Covid disruption – with lockdowns in China and the worst backlogs on record in southern California – caused by pandemic restrictions, shortages of lorry drivers and mismatches in supply and demand.

In the UK, car exports are down 30% on 2019 levels, held back in large part by shortages of microchips around the world.

Chemical exports, on the other hand, have performed more strongly than anticipated, up 5% on 2019 levels, despite warnings the sector stood to be among the biggest losers from Brexit. Chemicals have been in part protected because regulations covering the industry remain in line with EU rules – for the time being.

While economists say it is difficult to disentangle the effects of Covid and Brexit, many business leaders argue leaving the EU has made a bad situation worse. There is concern over a further worsening of relations with France, and if negotiations over the Northern Ireland protocol end in stalemate.

Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “A renewed trade spat likely would ensure that global manufacturers remain reluctant to locate production facilities in Britain, thereby undermining exports in the medium term.” He cautioned that the competitiveness of UK goods could start to decline “indefinitely” as tougher migration rules push up labour costs and a departure from EU safety standards restricts where products can be sold.

The £1tn export target is likely to be about 67% higher than total trade volumes this year. It might not be reached at all. On current form, said Tombs, the target “looks like another Brexit fantasy”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Food shortages hitting Britons more than many in EU, poll finds

Britons are many times more likely to have experienced shortages of food and fuel than people in half a dozen EU member states, according to a poll. Global supply chain problems prompted by the pandemic have disrupted the international trade network since the summer, with transport backlogs combining with labour shortages to create scarcities of various goods around the world.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Expect mass staff absences and major shortages, UK ministers told

Soaring Covid cases could cause major shortages across industry, hospitality and healthcare, ministers have been told, as rail companies cancelled services and Royal Mail said it was experiencing high staff absences. According to cabinet sources, Boris Johnson and England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said at a briefing that rising...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Brexit: ‘the biggest disaster any government has ever negotiated’

A British cheesemaker who predicted Brexit would cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds in exports has called the UK’s departure from the EU single market a disaster, after losing his entire wholesale and retail business in the bloc over the past year. Simon Spurrell, the co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, said personal advice from a government minister to pursue non-EU markets to compensate for his losses had proved to be “an expensive joke”.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘I feel homeless’: Woman with British children who has lived in UK for years denied EU settled status

A woman with British children who has lived in the UK for five years has been refused EU settled status and is still waiting for the decision to be reviewed after months of anticipation.Latvian national Laura Randone, 39, applied to the EU settlement scheme – which EU citizens in the UK must do in order to be granted post-Brexit immigration status – in May 2021 and was informed in August 2021 that her application had been denied.The Home Office said this was because she had “not provided sufficient evidence” to confirm that she was in the UK for the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus Macneil
Reuters

First person dies from Omicron variant in United Kingdom

LONDON (Reuters) -At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, warning that the variant now accounted for 40% of infections in the British capital. Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

‘Sturgeon has single-handedly devastated the Scottish hospitality industry and ruined the country’s New Year festivities’: Fury north of the border and in Wales as their fun bans continue while the English are told to party on

Scotland and Wales residents have reacted with fury after Boris Johnson gave England's New Year's Eve celebrations the green light today by opting against bringing in tougher restrictions. The Prime Minister resisted grim Omicron warnings and will instead rely on guidance to limit socialising over the New Year, as opposed...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain delays post-Brexit checks on goods from Ireland for EU talks

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain has delayed the introduction of post-Brexit trade checks on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Britain beyond Jan. 1, to allow leeway for further negotiations with the European Union. Britain left the EU's single market at the beginning of 2021 but has...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Free Trade#Uk#Covid#The European Union#Omicron#Eu
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon under fire over Scotland's 'draconian' Covid restrictions

Angry Scots have lashed out at Nicola Sturgeon's Government over being forced to continue self-isolating for 10 days if they catch Covid, amid growing pressure on her to quickly follow England's change to seven days. People took to social media to vent their fury over the Scottish Government's failure to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Shortages and planning delays hinder UK housebuilding – survey

Worsening shortages of materials and labour combined with planning delays will hamper efforts to increase housebuilding in Britain in the next 12 months, according to an industry report. Planning remains a major barrier to increasing the supply of new homes over the next year, according to a survey conducted by...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Brexit: The economic impact a year on

Twelve months since the trade deal with which Britain left the European Union, what impact has it had on the economy? Covid makes it impossible to be sure, but it's much harder to spot Brexit benefits than costs. Some of the effect will not be clearer until import customs are...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Shropshire Star

Covid funding for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland doubled

The initial offer was described by Scotland’s Finance Secretary as ‘entirely inadequate’. Extra funding to tackle Covid-19 across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has been doubled. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the boost was to ensure people in the devolved nations were supported “in the face of this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Tumultuous year in bond markets draws to a close

LONDON (Reuters) – It’s been an extraordinary year for bonds after long-dormant inflation jumped and central banks began unwinding unprecedented stimulus sparked by COVID-19. The European Union became a major borrower and sold debt worth 140 billion euros, Britain and Italy joined the fast-growing green bond market and junk debt had a stellar year.
MARKETS
The Guardian

‘Almost unsaleable’: slump in school trips to UK blamed on Brexit

Post-Brexit changes to Britain’s immigration rules have triggered an unprecedented collapse in bookings for school trips from the continent, organisers say, with countries such as Ireland and the Netherlands now more popular than the UK. While the pandemic has depressed European school travel in general, the number of short-stay...
U.K.
The Independent

How 2021 was the year we rediscovered the beauty of the UK

The grass is always greener – and never more so than when it comes to travel. Despite the UK’s abundance of beauty spots, before coronavirus out-manoeuvred our best-laid travel plans we were a nation of international holidaymakers. To the extent that, in 2018, Brits took more flights abroad than any other nationality.But if one positive could be taken from the last 20 months, it is this – for many of us, 2020 and 2021 were years in which we rediscovered the joy of travelling closer to home.Although much was made of the pandemic-induced “staycation boom”, in reality domestic tourism spending...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Sausage wars and food rotting in the fields: 14 impacts of Brexit from this year

Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020, but it was only at the start of 2021 that things started to change.Up until that point the UK had been in a transition period – with all EU rules still applying. The UK has now been cut loose from Brussels for a whole year: here are some of the effects Brexit has had.Food rotting in the fieldsThe end of free movement has made it harder for seasonal agricultural labourers to visit the UK, so many have cut it out of their schedule. British residents have shown little interest in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

94K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy