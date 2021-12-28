ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Potter

 2 days ago
Naples man killed in fatal overnight crash in town of Potter

Deputies say a Naples man died in a one-car crash late-Monday in the town of Potter. The Yates County accident happened on Phelps Road when Timothy Decker 57, of Naples was traveling down the roadway. His vehicle struck a tree in the ...

Sheriff Ron Spike says accidents that involve horse and buggies are preventable

A horse-drawn buggy was hit by a car on State Route 364 in Potter on Sunday, making it the second major accident involving a horse and buggy in the last ten months. Sheriff Ron Spike says most of these types of accidents ...

One dead after fatal car-buggy crash in Yates County

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and horse-and-buggy. It happened on Sunday in the town of Potter along State Route 364 near Oak Road. Deputies said Robert Clark, of Dundee struck the buggy as both ...

Former Potter town clerk who stole $27K will spend 6 months in jail

The former town clerk in Potter will spend six months in county jail after stealing nearly $27,000 in public funds for personal use, according to officials. Julie Brown, who previously served as Potter Town Clerk, was sentenced for her thefts, which were ...

Crews from Ontario, Yates counties called to serious crash involving bucket truck

First responders were called to the scene of a serious crash on Voak Rd. around 9:30 a.m. in Ontario County. It resulted in first arriving firefighters to call for more manpower, and for Voak Rd. to be shut down at Ferguson Corners ...

Investigators say that a 49-year-old who previously served as the Town of Potter Clerk and Tax Collector was arrested after an investigation involving the District Attorney’s Office, and State Comptroller’s Office. Julie Brown, 49, of Middlesex worked for the Town from January ...

Snowy postcard (photo)

It was a scene that looked like something captured in a postcard. This photo by Tracie Marie ...

‘KEUKA TO GO’: New food delivery platform coming to Yates County

Food delivery platform will give options to rural customers – By Josh Durso Keuka To Go a new digital and mobile platform is helping to get dinner delivered to your front door. Beginning January 27th customers will be able to visit keukatogo.com, ...

‘A NECESSITY’: USDA announces progress on $10.3M broadband investment in Yates County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $10.3 million in investment, which will bring rural broadband infrastructure to more than 1,600 households, more than 300 businesses, and will cover more than 80 square miles in Yates County. It’s part of the e-Connectivity initiative ...

Geneva, Midlakes, Marcus Whitman among Pre-K funding winners from NYS

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that $15 million has been awarded to 26 school districts to increase access to high-quality pre-kindergarten for over 2,000 three and four year-old children across New York ...

Rushville trustee convicted of stealing $400K from employer – will serve probation, pay restitution

A Rushville village trustee arrested in November 2018 was convicted of grand larceny in Ontario County Court Nov. 6 after stealing over $400,000 from her employer. Kimberly Payne, 52, pled guilty to second-degree grand larceny (a class C felony) and fourth-degree grand ...

Rochester man arrested for string of Yates County burglaries

A Rochester man has been arrested for a string of robberies in Yates County back in January. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says that 35-year-old Christopher Hearn was charged after investigations in the towns of Potter and Benton into robberies on Jan ...

Stunning colors to start the weekend (photo)

Stunning colors as the weekend starts in Yates County. Photo by Tracie Marie ...

What the fog..? (photo)

A cool shot of a potential fog-bow in Yates County. Photo by Tracie Marie ...

FingerLakes1.com

Kyle Evans

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL ON FL1 RADIO: Newark, Lyons cross-town showdown in Thursday matinee (webcast) FL1 Sports heads to the Atwood Gymnasium in Lyons, New York for the renewal of one the storied rivalries in the Finger Lakes. The Newark Reds head east on Route 31 to take on the Lyons Lions in a Thursday matinee. Paul ...
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County announces COVID-19 test kit and KN95 mask distribution to residents most in need

Livingston County has announced it will distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks to residents in the zip codes deemed most at need. Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, stated, “For this particular distribution event, we are focusing on communities where COVID-19 vaccination rates are lowest, COVID-19 infection rates are highest, and access to local COVID-19 clinics is limited.”
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Elmira’s Seneca Beverage being sold after 50 years of ownership by one family

A beverage distributor owned by the same family for the past 50 years is being sold to another family-owned company. WENY-TV reports Seneca Beverage Company of Elmira is being sold to Saratoga Eagle Sales and Services, owned by the Vukelic family. The new owner is based in Saratoga Springs, with locations in Lancaster, Rochester, Syracuse, Owego and Bradford, Pennsylvania. Seneca Beverage was begun by John Potter in 1968. At the time, he was the youngest Anheuser-Busch distributor in the US. The company is currently being run by John’s son and daughter, John and Betsy.
ELMIRA, NY
