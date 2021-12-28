ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, NY

Pickup truck goes down embankment after two-car crash in Mendon

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago

A crash investigation is underway in Mendon after a two-car accident during the afternoon hours on Monday.

According to first responders it happened around 1:45 p.m. on Clover Street at Stoney Lonesome Road.

Deputies told 13WHAM News one of the vehicles involved traveled down an embankment.

No serious injuries were reported, but the crash remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGHSC_0dXJMw8Q00
Photo credit: 13WHAM News

