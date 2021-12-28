ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logic's song '1-800-273-8255' may have led to hundreds fewer suicides, study finds

By Mano Sundaresan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, the rapper Logic named a song after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number: "1-800-273-8255." The song was a hit, detailing a conversation between its subject and an operator on a hotline, and went on to crack the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100. "I've been...

KRMG

Study: Hit song saved lives from suicide

A song by hip-hop artist Logic, “1-800-273-8255,” is being credited for saving hundreds of lives by a new study published in The BMJ, a medical journal. The study, which looked at suicide data and calls to the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, found performances of the song, whose title is the number to the lifeline, led to an increase in calls to the hotline and a decrease in suicides.
MENTAL HEALTH
udiscovermusic.com

Study Reveals Logic’s ‘1-800-273-8255’ Helped Save Hundreds Of Lives

Logic’s Grammy-winning single “1-800-273-8255” has helped save hundreds of lives, according to a new study. The track, which was released in 2017, takes its name from the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and features lyrics that highlight the options that those struggling with their mental health have rather than suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
How to Save a Life~1-800-273-8255

A recent report from the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline showed a reduction in suicides attributable largely to a song by music artist Logic. That song's title is "1-800-273-8255," the hotline number for the suicide prevention lifeline. As a result of this song, number of calls to the lifeline were up while numbers of suicides were down. The correlation to the song was proven by tracking these numbers during three time periods: the first 34 days after the song's release, Logic's performance at the 2017 MTV awards and an additional widely promoted performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards. "1-800-273-8255" is a beautiful song. It starts with a young person saying he doesn't want to live anymore, that he just wants to die. Then other voices enter the song and essentially talk to the young person and stay with him until the feeling he needs to die by suicide passes. Finally, the young person sings:
MENTAL HEALTH
Real Health

Could a Song Prevent Suicide?

In a 1982 club hit, a brokenhearted woman in a disco mused, “Last night a DJ saved my life with a song.” Fast-forward to 2017 and a hit song about suicidal ideation, “1-800-273-8255,” by hip-hop artist Logic, might have done the same for many others, suggest recent study findings published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) about the possibly life-affirming effects of the song. Researchers linked the tune—its title is the phone number for the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline—to an increase in calls to the network and a simultaneous small decrease in suicides during a period of intense conversation about the song on social media, reports MedPageToday.com.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suicide Prevention, Logic, Grammy Awards
