ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

That's A Wrap

By Charlie Teasdale
Esquire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the many hangovers of lockdown, the adoption of loungewear as everyday clothing has perhaps been the subtlest. We’ve all griped (or gloated) about working from home, lamented the faff of pre- and post-holiday testing and cringed at the awkward shuffle of limbs that has replaced the handshake. And yet we’ve...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Dries Van Noten
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Head to Toe Bottega Veneta at Soho Store Opening Event

All red, all the time. Bottega Veneta celebrated its first store opening in Soho at 101 Greene St., and Tracee Ellis Ross was dressed ready to celebrate. The actress, among a plethora of other star-studded guests, made her way to Saint Theo’s following the Dec. 9 event, celebrating the store’s grand opening with an intimate dinner. Bottega Veneta is widely celebrated for its accessories, seen on many famous folks all throughout New York. From their eye-catching Jodie bags to their widely talked about pouch bags, the brand virtually has it all. Ross showed up in a red sequined turtleneck dress and a famous Bottega...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matches Fashion#Dolce Gabbana#Esquire Magazine#Prada#Jeans#Parisian#British#Turnbull Asser
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Cutout Dress a Grunge Makeover in Extra-Chunky Platform Boots

Vanessa Hudgens gave the cutout dress trend a utilitarian edge with her latest outfit. The “Princess Switch” star posed with boyfriend Cole Tucker and friend Vince Rossi, wearing a white Ronny Kobo midi dress. The $348 Chryssa style featured a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves. The dress also included a circular front cutout, framed by two triangular slits that created a geometric look. Hudgens brought her penchant for ’70s and ’90s style to the outfit, pairing it with a black-and-white swirl-printed coat and large gold Janna Conner statement earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) For...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings. When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement. Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show. For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face. Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Mommy & Me Winter Style With Daughter in Fluffy Coat and Lug-Sole Boots

Kate Hudson cozied up with her daughter Rani for the holidays—and executed a picture-perfect winter styling move while doing so. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed on Instagram with Rani while arriving in Colorado for the holidays, wearing a fluffy cream-colored coat by Marni. The style featured an allover shaggy texture and wide sleeves with brown trim. Hudson made the coat her outfit’s focal point, pairing it with a black sweater and black pants. Rani matched her mom’s outfit’s tone in a cream Patagonia padded jacket, which featured a fuzzy texture. View this post on Instagram A post...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post. While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Elevates a White-Hot Dress With Burgundy Wraparound Pumps & Matching Tunic

Jordyn Woods gave her followers a close look at some new ShoeDazzle pumps in a series of photos on Tuesday. The fashion influencer is currently an ambassador for the online fashion boutique. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) In the photos, the 24-year-old socialite poses in a backless cream bodycon dress. The skintight number was complete with spaghetti straps and a very low V-back. She opted for minimal accessories and pulled her knotless braids back into a loose ponytail. Her outfit could definitely serve as holiday inspo as it included pops of dark red hues. Woods...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic. The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Holiday-Ready in Gingerbread Man Apron and Combat Boots

Halle Berry was in the holiday spirit while baking in a festive apron this week. The “Bruised” star donned an apron lined in red and white stripes on Instagram today. The tan baking cover-up featured a face, bowtie and buttons to appear similar to a gingerbread man. Berry kept the res of her baking outfit casual, consisting of a delicate gold necklace, cuffed blue jeans and a black T-shirt. For footwear, the “Monster’s Ball” actress appeared to wear a pair of combat boots with black leather uppers. The lace-up style, though its front weren’t included in the shot, likely featured rounded toes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Cozies Up for Christmas in Sweatpants and Louis Vuitton Pillow Boots

Miley Cyrus stayed utterly comfortable on Christmas while celebrating with her family. While at home with most of the Cyrus clan, including mom Tish and siblings Noah, Braison, Brandi and Trace, the “Climb” singer wore a pair of gray sweatpants. The cozy loungewear was paired with a white T-shirt and ribbed gray sweater, creating a matching set. Cyrus completed her comfy holiday look with delicate drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Where footwear was concerned, the “Crisis in Six Scenes” actress kept her shoes equally comfy by donning Louis Vuitton’s Pillow Comfort ankle boots. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: How Fashion Raised the Bar on Collaborations

The year 2020 saw statement-making collaborations like the E.L.V. Denim and Swarovski partnership that combined 100 percent upcycled denim and upcycled crystals, and the 114-piece Missguided and Sean John collection that later sparked a legal entanglement. With the bar raised higher than ever in 2021, brands faced increased pressure to partner up and produce slower but smarter, leading to unique collections that generated hype and deeply resonated with current and new customers. By partnering with longtime competitors as well as companies outside of fashion, brands were able to wow consumers—not just by creating interesting products, but also with strategic business moves that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Chic Tiger-Print Coat and Soaring Platform Booties

Sofia Vergara showed off her wild style in a new mirror selfie. The “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram Stories wearing a bold Proenza Schouler coat. The tan style featured a pointed collar with faint fringe detailing on its sides, as well as an allover black tiger stripe print. Vergara allowed her outerwear to make the boldest statement, pairing it with black trousers, a chunky gold bracelet and black quilted Chanel handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Hot Pursuit” actress opted for towering ankle booties. Her black Prada style appeared to feature platform soles and pointed toes. The now sold-out pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy