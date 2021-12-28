Naples man killed in fatal overnight crash in town of Potter

Deputies say a Naples man died in a one-car crash late-Monday in the town of Potter.

The Yates County accident happened on Phelps Road when Timothy Decker 57, of Naples was traveling down the roadway.

His vehicle struck a tree in the area of Flint Creek Campground, according to deputies.

Decker was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).