Naples, NY

Naples man killed in fatal overnight crash in town of Potter

 2 days ago
Deputies say a Naples man died in a one-car crash late-Monday in the town of Potter.

The Yates County accident happened on Phelps Road when Timothy Decker 57, of Naples was traveling down the roadway.

His vehicle struck a tree in the area of Flint Creek Campground, according to deputies.

Decker was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Elmira man accused of firing shots inside city bar

An Elmira man has been accused of firing shots inside a bar, then leaving and firing more shots at the building from outside. WENY-TV says officers responded Monday to a call saying someone fired a gun inside Gush’s Thirsty Bar on Washington Avenue in Elmira. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey J. Mahood of Elmira. Police found him walking on Linden Place. They say he refused to comply with their orders and resisted his arrest. Police say they found a loaded .22 caliber pistol in his sweatshirt.
ELMIRA, NY
Schuyler County man Joshua Horein denied parole, killed 15 year old Amber Brockway in 2000

A Schuyler County man who killed a high school classmate has been denied parole once again. The Schuyler County District Attorney’s office says the state Division of Parole ruled against granting parole to 37 year old Joshua Horein. He’s serving a life sentence in the 2000 killing of 15 year old Amber Brockway. Horein was 16 at the time. WENY-TV quotes a post from the DA’s Facebook page:
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

