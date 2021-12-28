Costa Rica jumps into the global competition for remote workers

Tucked away in the foothills of the Talamanca Mountains in Southern Costa Rica, a new property is vying to be the world’s preeminent wellness destination. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection—the love child of Auberge Resorts and New York City's feel-good sanctuary The Well—is set on 864 tropical acres and features 50 “casitas” thoughtfully designed by New York-based interiors guru Nina Gotlieb, as well as an onsite organic farm, a coffee plantation, 28 horse stables, and a palatial hydrotherapy center. The programming is meant to suit wellness wonks and adventure junkies alike—from retreat classics (yoga, meditation) and outdoorsy thrills (tree climbing, horseback riding) to more spiritual pursuits (gong baths, crystal energy healing, palm readings).
Comments / 0