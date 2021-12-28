ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Schools will usher in another new year defined by the pandemic

By Steve Inskeep
ksmu.org
 2 days ago

Students, teachers and parents are bidding farewell to a fourth school semester in a row that's been defined by the pandemic. And schools are trying to figure out how to respond to the omicron surge. Here to catch us up on the past year and what lies ahead is education correspondent...

www.ksmu.org

districtadministration.com

How schools can give online learning a better name post-COVID

Virtual learning and virtual academies have a negative connotation for some educators and families after the turbulent shifts back and forth online during the last three school years. That could provide a public relations challenge for district leaders who are now trying to develop or enhance more robust and permanent...
EDUCATION
WFAE.org

Pandemic jeopardizes Charlotte broadcasting school after 65 years in business

After 65 years of training people to work in TV and radio, Charlotte’s Carolina School of Broadcasting faces an uncertain future amid pandemic disruption. The school was founded in 1957 as a training school for the radio industry. It adapted to the emergence of television and the internet, most recently refocusing on digital production. Ken Fuquay, co-owner of the for-profit school, says one thing remained constant: "It was broadcasters training would-be broadcasters to be broadcasters."
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Washington Informer

D.C. Schools Will Stay With In-Person Learning After Winter Break, Revamp COVID Protocols

Amid a stark increase in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season and calls among teachers for a systemwide pivot to virtual learning, D.C. officials announced Wednesday that public and public charter schools will continue to conduct in-person learning in the new year.  The post D.C. Schools Will Stay With In-Person Learning After Winter Break, Revamp COVID Protocols appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Sending 200,000 COVID Rapid Tests To Schools For Teachers, Staff Ahead Of Return From Holiday Break

BOSTON (CBS) — Teachers and public school employees in Massachusetts will be able to test themselves at home for COVID-19 before returning to the classroom in the new year, the state said Wednesday. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending 200,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to every school district, enough for schools to give two tests to every employee. “DESE strongly encourages all school personnel take one of the at-home antigen tests no more than 24 hours before they return to work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the department said in a statement. The department bought the tests from an out-of-state vendor, and the shipment is expected to arrive on Thursday. The state expects that will be enough time for the tests to reach teachers and staff by this weekend. State education officials say they remain committed to keeping schools open during the surge of COVID cases. “Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a statement. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBAL Radio

Education secretary urges schools use federal funding to combat teacher shortages

The Department of Education on Thursday urged districts to combat pandemic-fueled teacher shortages by offering them more money from the pot of federal COVID-relief aid, in a letter sent to schools nationwide. Schools are facing dire staffing losses as droves of teachers leave their posts, exhausted by the stresses of...
EDUCATION
Rolling Stone

Party of Freedom Pushes Bill to Let People Sue Schools for Teaching Things They Don’t Like

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continued his crusade against critical race theory (CRT) on Wednesday when he unveiled the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, legislation that would allow parents to sue school districts if they believe their children are being taught CRT concepts. The state already has a ban in place on teaching CRT though an amendment approved this past summer by the Florida State Board of Education. The amendment defines critical race theory as “the theory that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but that racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
Nevada Current

A heartbreaking year at CCSD

Policy, politics and progressive commentary This is the week of the year when we journalists look back and give a summary of what we’ve been writing about or reporting on. This is my summary: It was chaos. Utter chaos. That’s pretty much it. Thanks for reading, folks! OK, fine. I’ve been writing about CCSD, of course. Specifically the Board of […] The post A heartbreaking year at CCSD appeared first on Nevada Current.
EDUCATION
The 74

Senator: Schools Should Use Pandemic Money for Lead-Free Water

There’s a looming new federal requirement to test school drinking water for lead — a dangerous toxin for children that can damage their brains — that has the potential to cost Iowa districts millions of dollars to mitigate contaminations. But there are many uncertainties because school districts have largely been left to unilaterally decide how […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

