NHL set to resume after 6-day break, eyes new CDC guidance

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Lightning officials pulled a player out of a meeting because he tested positive for the coronavirus and no one in the room flinched. As Anthony Cirelli went into the now-familiar COVID-19 protocol, the two-time defending champions practiced with their goaltending coach and an emergency backup in net and prepared...

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL, NHLPA LOOKING AT ADJUSTING COVID PROTOCOLS BASED ON NEW CDC GUIDANCE

Yesterday in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidelines regarding isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19. It's original isolation time has been cut in half from ten days down to five and many are starting to wonder what this may mean for professional sports leagues.
3 Sharks Enter COVID-19 Protocols As Team Returns To Ice After Unscheduled Week Off

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Sharks announced three players are entering COVID-19 protocols, as the team is set to return to the ice after an unscheduled pause last week. Team officials said forwards Jonathan Dahlen and Tomas Hertl along with goaltender Adin Hill are entering protocols Monday. Meanwhile, defenseman Brent Burns has been cleared to return. An unnamed staff member remains in the protocol. Team officials also announced that goalie Zachary Sawchenko has been recalled from the AHL San Jose Barracuda and forward Nick Merkley has been added to the taxi squad. The Sharks (15-14-1) have not played a game since...
Slippery Slope as NHL Adopts New CDC Guidlines

After the CDC changed its recommended isolation guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, the NHL has followed suit per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff. This new guideline can only be followed if it coincides with local health authorities. And a player must test negative. What this means is that...
