‘Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup’ Tennis Australia slams Serbian journalists claiming Djokovic will not play the tournament

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic‘s participation in competitions in Australia is one of the most discussed topics in tennis circles currently. The Serbian had earlier refused to comment on his vaccination status saying his decision to get vaccinated is personal and private. With vaccination compulsory in Australia, the situation around his participation is tense...

