'I thought it was an earthquake:' Witness describes plane crash tragedy

Authorities in San Diego, California, have said there were no survivors in the wreckage of a plane crash that crashed into a home in a residential area. The crash happened at around 7.00pm on Monday night in El Cajon, a city about 17 miles east of downtown San Diego.In a statement, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) said the plane had been aiming for Gillespie Field in El Cajon, but crashed into the 200 block of Pepper Drive. Images and video shared on Twitter, including that of a home’s Google Nest camera, appeared to show the aircraft falling from the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO