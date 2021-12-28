ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

'I thought it was an earthquake:' Witness describes plane crash tragedy

 2 days ago

An airplane crashed in the El Cajon area of...

The Independent

San Diego plane crash caught on doorbell video as authorities say no survivors found

Authorities in San Diego, California, have said there were no survivors in the wreckage of a plane crash that crashed into a home in a residential area. The crash happened at around 7.00pm on Monday night in El Cajon, a city about 17 miles east of downtown San Diego.In a statement, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) said the plane had been aiming for Gillespie Field in El Cajon, but crashed into the 200 block of Pepper Drive. Images and video shared on Twitter, including that of a home’s Google Nest camera, appeared to show the aircraft falling from the...
ACCIDENTS
FOX Carolina

2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

FULTON Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line. According to Sheriff Al Roork, the wreckage was found Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the crash. Officials are expected to arrive at the site on Tuesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
wvlt.tv

Witnesses react to plane crash

Gibbs graduate and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with 12 other service members killed in the Kabul Airport attack. It’s the first Signing Day for Josh Heupel as Vols head coach. KPD investigating shooting in East Knoxville. Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox13news.com

2 dead after plane crashes into Auburndale lake

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - Two people were killed Friday afternoon after a single-engine plane went down in Lake Arietta, according to the Auburndale Police Department. Auburndale Police Chief Andy Ray says his agency received a 9-1-1 call around 12:30 p.m. about a plane crash. Officers and firefighters arrived to find a...
AUBURNDALE, FL
cbs12.com

2 dead in central Florida crash of small plane

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two people died when a small plane crashed into a central Florida lake and burst into flames. Auburndale police officers and firefighters found a small fire burning on the surface of Lake Arietta about 600 feet offshore when they arrived shortly after noon Friday. Witnesses...
AUBURNDALE, FL
Outsider.com

Plane Crashes Into San Diego Neighborhood

A plane has crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego, California. The Learjet 35 exploded into flames after hitting a power line. Images from the unfortunate event reveal the aircraft flying in the night sky before unexpectedly hitting the ground. Recordings of the crash show the plane engulfed in flames lying on the ground while firemen work to remedy the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wibqam.com

One killed in Monroe County plane crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was killed in an airplane crash Friday evening in Monroe County. The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place south of the Monroe County Airport near Tower Road in Monroe County.
INDIANA STATE
whiterivernow.com

Officials identify victims of plane crash

Federal authorities have identified the two people killed in the Dec. 26 plane crash near the Fulton and Sharp County line, according to a social media post from the Spring River Chronicle. The paper reports Bradley Dunham, 57, of Bono, has been identified as the pilot, and Christine Ann Price,...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
wvlt.tv

Crews on scene of a small plane crash in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a single-engine plane crash not far from McGhee-Tyson Airport. An Alcoa Police spokesperson said they got the call around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Singleton Station Road. The spokesperson confirmed two people were on the small plane and both were taken to UT...
ALCOA, TN
CBS News

Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. The federal Attorney General's Office said the preliminary estimate...
ACCIDENTS
mynews4.com

Auburn homeowners survive plane crashing into their roof Wednesday

AUBURN, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A pilot is in the hospital and homeowners safe after a plane crashed into a home near an airport in Auburn Wednesday. Placer County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at around 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) say deputies arrived and found a plane had crashed on top of a home.
AUBURN, CA
wmar2news

2 dead after plane crashes into paraglider in Texas

Federal authorities are investigating a crash involving a small plane and a paraglider. The crash occurred Tuesday just outside of Houston. CNN reports that there was one person in the plane that crashed into the paraglider. Both people died. A man said he witnessed the plane crash into the ground.
TEXAS STATE
WSAV News 3

Preliminary report releases on deadly plane crash in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday on a deadly plane crash that happened in early December. NTSB says the airplane started spiraling to the left shortly after takeoff. The report also included a number of witness accounts from that night. Many told investigators that the plane’s […]
STATESBORO, GA
ABC10

Plane crashes into Auburn home

AUBURN, Calif. — An airplane crashed into a house near the Auburn Airport, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire said the plane also took down some electrical wires but there are no reports of a fire because of the rain. The pilot was taken to the hospital, according to...
AUBURN, CA

