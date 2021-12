Manchester United played out a 1-1 against Newcastle on Monday night in a game where the Red Devils were by the the second best team for the whole game and we’re somewhat lucky to come away with at least a point from the game. Given that Ralf Rangnick’s side were playing their first game in over two weeks because of the postponement due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Manchester United and other Premier League team much more was expected when they faced 19th place Newcastle, however that was not the story.

