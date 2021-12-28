ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A $6 Pendant that “Protects” You from 5G Might Emit a Dangerous Amount of Radiation

 2 days ago

Give that conspiracy theorist cousin of yours a call on his non-5G phone, because he might own one of these: A consumer protection group in the Netherlands issued a warning...

IFLScience

“Anti-5G” Pendant Banned In Netherlands Because Its Made With Dangerous Radioactive Material

A little knowledge is a dangerous thing and it is never more evident than when it comes to the very real consequence of buying into conspiracy theories. The latest example comes from The Netherlands. The Dutch authorities have banned several products containing dangerous radioactive material, including a pendant that is supposed to stop the “harm” from 5G technology.
HEALTH
New Necklace Might Emit Radiation

A Netherlands consumer protection group issued a warning about a new necklace called the Quantum Pendant is available. It’s supposed to block 5G emissions. Well it apparently emits high amounts of radiation as well! Maybe something you might now want to buy for your self or as a gift! We have more on this story and more in today’s Other News!
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

‘Anti-5G’ necklaces claiming to ‘protect’ people from mobile networks found to be radioactive

“Anti-5G” pendants and accessories claiming to “protect” people from 5G networks have been found to be radioactive.The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radio protection (ANVS) has issued a warning saying that the products are emitting “ionising radiation”.The ANVS urged people to stop wearing the products and to store them away safely until instructions on how to return them are issued.There is no scientific evidence that 5G mobile networks are harmful to health.The World Health Organisation says 5G mobile networks are safe, and there are no fundamental differences between 5G and existing 3G and 4G signals.The ANVS identified nine so-called...
ELECTRONICS
Physics World

Entangling a live tardigrade, radiation warning on anti-5G accessories

Tardigrades are tiny organisms that can survive extreme environments including being chilled to near absolute zero. At these temperatures quantum effects such as entanglement become dominant, so perhaps it is not surprising that a team of physicists has used a chilled tardigrade to create an entangled qubit. According to a...
SCIENCE
Radioactive 5G Pendants

What’s the best way to protect against the non-existent risks of harmless non-ionizing radiation? With harmful ionizing radiation, of course. The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) had to issue a warning to consumers about ten products they found contain low levels of radioactive material. These products include the Energy Armor sleeping mask, the “Quantum Pendant”, and the Magnetix Smiley Kids Bracelet with negative ions.
EPA
