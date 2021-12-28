A $6 Pendant that “Protects” You from 5G Might Emit a Dangerous Amount of Radiation

Keep your phone visible and charged up with the iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount. Compatible with MagSafe smartphones, it has a unibody aluminum housing that looks sleek. Moreover, it provides impressive strength. With a powerful magnet, it holds your iPhone securely in place no matter how rough the road is. Plus, it has another vertical magnet for better grip and alignment. Wirelessly delivering up to 7.5 watts of power, it also comes with a USB-C car charger. Install it with ease using the silicone prongs. They provide a super sturdy grip in a second. The aluminum housing also offers efficient heat dissipation and maximum charging efficiency. Overall, it’s a vehicle accessory you’ll love to have.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO