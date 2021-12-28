ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

December Storm by Far and Away Biggest Weather Event in 2021

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zba4C_0dXJKdp700

(Des Moines) When looking back at the most significant weather event in 2021, the December Derecho is hands down the main story, according to Craig Cogil, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

December 15, a historic day across the state with record warmth preceding the first derecho in December anywhere in the United States. Additionally, the most tornadoes in Iowa in a single day and most EF-2 tornadoes in a single day since 1950.

Cogil says the system started as an intense low-pressure system racing from the Colorado Rockies into Siouxland and eventually over western Lake Superior on December 15, 2021. Gusty, environmental winds preceded a line of severe thunderstorms, which produced at least 43 tornadoes and counting.

To have nearly seven times that many tornadoes in one day occur across the state is unprecedented in any month let alone the month of December.

