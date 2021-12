2021 brought us all a whirlwind of emotions. With the continuation of the pandemic and many people discovering K-dramas for the first time thanks to “Squid Game” and other gems, the world of K-dramas will never be the same. We have a list of K-dramas from the first half of the year that you can check here. And here are some more titles to add to your list that are definitely worth checking out!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO