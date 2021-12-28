ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How Back-Channel Diplomacy Can Prevent War With Russia

By James Bruno
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 2 days ago
Barbara Tuchman’s Pulitzer Prize–winning book The Guns of August made such a deep impression on President John F. Kennedy that he asked his cabinet members, National Security Council staff, and all Army officers to read it. And when the world faced Armageddon over the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the book’s...

