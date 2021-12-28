ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia gets needed boost with JT Daniels, George Pickens in Orange Bowl fold

By Mike Griffith
 2 days ago
JT Daniels Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the Bulldogs practice session in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/University of Georgia Athletics )

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia football got a healthy — and much-needed — lift with the arrivals of quarterback JT Daniels and receiver George Pickens in South Florida on Monday night.

The Bulldogs arrived in Miami on Sunday and practiced earlier on Monday with the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal Game just days away, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Georgia has worked to stay focused on the task at hand, with Michigan carrying tremendous momentum into the loser-out game after beating Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and then steamrolling Iowa by a 42-3 count in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Still, the Bulldogs continued to be pestered on Monday about their 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game more than three weeks ago.

It was a deflating defeat that forced Georgia to take a long look at themselves in the mirror and take corrective action.

“I feel like any game I lost, especially in college, even in high school,” Georgia All-American Jordan Davis said on Monday. “It still hit me every once in a while when I think about it, really.”

