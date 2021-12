So your slowed-down iPhone has you frustrated beyond belief and you’ve tried everything. You are only charging it occasionally, keeping its battery within the 30 to 80 percent charging range, and you have put a halt on the number of times you stream media throughout the day. Still, your device is lagging and you can’t explain why. What’s the solution? Believe it or not, the answer could lie in the apps you use — and deleting a few of them can make all of the difference. Tech Expert Stephen Curry, CEO of tech company CocoSign, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the four apps that Apple experts say make your iPhone run slow slowly and that you should delete right now if phone speed is a concern.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 DAYS AGO