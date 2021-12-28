Rain today, more rain follows and a cold snap

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Weather Headlines
– Light snow to the north Thursday
– Another artic blast for the weekend
– Cold New Year’s Day
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in.
MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome.
According to the National Weather Service, this is...
If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
Temperatures will reach a high of only 37 today, as a cloud cover is moving into the region from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service. Some light snow may be possible north of the Kansas City area, with a slight chance for light freezing drizzle in central and north central areas of the state. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the Kansas City metropolitan area today.
Several waves of showers pass over Central California today. Snow levels are starting quite low — near 2,000 feet. They will rise considerably during the day bringing first snow, then a mix of rain and snow and finally rain to places like Oakhurst and Mariposa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 AM […]
An approaching front will stay almost stationary as weak high pressure rises southward during the day. Along the stalled front, a wave of low pressure will move to our south tonight and into Thursday morning, bringing rain and snow. On Friday, high pressure returns for a limited period of time.
Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s.
Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more.
It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year.
A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy through Thursday night with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy and warmer Friday with highs in the mid-40s. Accumulating snow is likely Saturday with breezy northerly winds and temperatures falling into the upper 20s by late afternoon.
Scattered rain and an isolated storm continues through the end of the week, but another round comes over the weekend. Scattered rain, brief downpours, and a few rumbles of thunder continue this morning. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s, and reach the low 70s in the afternoon. The day should end drier, with peeks of sun possible just before sunset.
Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 49. Mostly cloudy tonight with a stray shower overnight. A low of 42. New Year’s Friday will see rain become more likely Friday night with showers likely New Year’s Day Saturday. Strong cold front through Saturday night knock...
Overcast this morning with mild temperatures to start the day. Expect it to stay mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some scattered showers will be around at times, but definitely not a washout. Overnight stays mostly cloudy with lows around 40°. Our final day of 2021 looks mainly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-An arctic blast is expected to follow a late-in-the-year snowstorm. Preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service La Crosse shows multiple reports of four inches of snow falling in Winona. Despite covering the roads, the snow was to blame for two accidents, both of which did not have reported injuries.
Some drier air has moved into the atmosphere from the southwest, resulting in a clear sky and temperatures that reach 80 degrees in Demopolis. In our immediate vicinity, a surface low-pressure system is strengthening to our northwest, just south of Memphis.
