Tipton Man Injured in Cole County Crash

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of December 22nd, Sedalia Police observed a vehicle turn from South Ohio Avenue onto West 17th Street without using a turn signal. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at West 17th Street and South Moniteau Drive. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was uncooperative and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. William Mike Allen Eaton II, 24, of Sedalia, was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw and then to the Pettis County Jail. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated has been submitted to the prosecutor.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO