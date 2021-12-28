ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton Man Injured in Cole County Crash

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago
A Tipton man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003...

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Woman Injured in JoCo Crash

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 23-year-old Daniel R. Evans of Whiteman Air Force Base, failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Highway 13, north of the NE 500 block just after 6 p.m., and was struck by a northbound 2001 Chevy Impala, driven by 75-year-old Ginger M. Mathews of Warrensburg.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Boy Injured in ATV Rollover

A 14-year-old boy from Warrensburg was injured in an ATV accident that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2019 Polaris, driven by a 14-year-old boy, was at 281 NE 191st Road around 11 a.m., when the ATV slid on a curve and overturned.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For December 29, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of December 22nd, Sedalia Police observed a vehicle turn from South Ohio Avenue onto West 17th Street without using a turn signal. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at West 17th Street and South Moniteau Drive. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was uncooperative and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. William Mike Allen Eaton II, 24, of Sedalia, was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw and then to the Pettis County Jail. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated has been submitted to the prosecutor.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Reports Eight Traffic Fatalities Over Christmas Holiday Weekend

DWI — 67 [Note: Last year during the 78-hour Christmas counting period, there were 746 traffic crashes statewide. In those crashes, 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured. During the 2020 Christmas holiday, troopers investigated 307 traffic crashes which included all 10 fatalities and 86 injuries. Troopers arrested 62 people for driving while impaired in 2020.]
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Pettis County

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2021 Indian Scout MC, driven by 26-year-old Noah D. Cannaday of Knob Noster, was on Missouri 127, 89feet north of Crawford Road just before 4:30 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Driver Of Speeding Truck Arrested For DWI Persistent Offender

Sedalia Police observed a truck driving at a high rate of speed that was failing to maintain its lane on Broadway Boulevard last Sunday morning (12/19/21). Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on East Broadway Boulevard near South Summit Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Smithton Woman Arrested on Four Warrants

On the evening of December 9th, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 400 block of North Mill Street. The wanted subject was located inside the residence and she was arrested on a total of cour warrants, including Failure to Appear on original charges of Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested on Felony Warrant at Urgent Care

Last Thursday morning, Sedalia Police received information that a wanted individual was in the AFC Urgent Care, 115 West Broadway Boulevard. The suspect was found exiting the business and Dispatch confirmed he had a Pettis County warrant for felony Failure to Appear on original charges of 2nd Degree Domestic Assault.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for December 29, 2021

Visitation for Thomas Joseph Nelson, 54, of La Monte, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Heckart Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at a later date at La Monte Cemetery. A celebration of life for Samantha Rose Friend, 53, of Sedalia will be held from 5...
LA MONTE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Woman Arrested For Drug Trafficking

On Friday at approximately 1:30 a.m., Pettis County Deputies conducted a drug interdiction traffic stop in the area of US 50 Highway and Missouri Highway T. The stop was made in conjunction with a Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force investigation. Deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant, 44-year-old Crystol R. Streett,...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured in Benton County Rollover

Three Warsaw residents, including an infant, were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2011 Kia Sorento, driven by 32-year-old Bobby J. Foster of Warsaw, was on Route MM, north of McLaughlin, around 1130 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the road, struck a fence and overturned. The vehicle came to rest with its wheels in the ditch.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Icy Road Causes Injury to Sedalia Woman

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Kimberly A. Esser of Sedalia, was the driver of a northbound 2001 Ford Ranger on US 65, north of Route BB around 8:30 a.m., when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway. The Ranger skidded and rotated counter-clockwise off the left side of the road. The truck struck the ground with its undercarriage and overturned on its driver's side in the median.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Speedy Driver Wanted on Cooper County Warrant

Sedalia Police observed a vehicle speeding in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Ohio Avenue Monday evening (56 mph in a 35 mph zone). A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified. A computer check of the driver showed an active Failure to Appear warrant out...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Alleged Car Thief Returns To Scene

Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Winchester Drive Monday afternoon for a report of a suspect back at the reporting party's residence after stealing her vehicle (Reported on Saturday, December 18th). When Officers arrived, they were informed that the suspect left the scene on foot. He was...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Skyline School Zone Speeder Arrested

On Friday morning, Sedalia Police observed a silver Chrysler 300 eastbound on West 32nd Street in front of Skyline School. It sped up, indicating on radar it was traveling at 31 miles per hour in a 15 mile per hour zone. Officers initiated a traffic stop on it and made...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Driver Sentenced In Crash That Killed Illinois Firefighter

A driver was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for crashing into and killing an Illinois firefighter while fleeing from police in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Nicholas Washington was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and felony resisting arrest. Officials said that a St. Louis County officer tried to stop Washington on April 4, 2019, but “disengaged” and turned off his lights after the Chevrolet Camaro sped away.
ILLINOIS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured In Warrensburg Wreck

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Warrensburg. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Kelly A. Kerstetter of Sedalia, was the driver of a southbound 1998 Ford F-150 on Highway 13, 348 feet south of Cooper Boulevard around 12:30 p.m., when she experienced a medical episode and the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Traffic Stop Results In Arrest of Fugitive From Justice

Early Tuesday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Thompson Boulevard and West Broadway Boulevard for failure to dim its headlights, failing to maintain its lane, and improper lane usage by crossing the double yellow line westbound on West Broadway turning into the McDonald's restaurant, 3101 West Broadway Boulevard.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Couple Arrested on Drug Charges

On the morning of December 21, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Depp Avenue and East Walnut Street for a moving violation and an investigative stop for a revoked driver. The driver was the suspected person, whose driving privileges were revoked. Angela Ilene Teeter, 42,...
SEDALIA, MO
