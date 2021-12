The European common currency gained some ground against the U.S. dollar and the pair tested the resistance at 1.1341. At the time of writing the analysis, the pair is consolidating above the mentioned zone and, If the breach is confirmed, then a rally towards the level at 1.1380 would be the most probable scenario. However, If the bears prevail, a new successful attack on the support level at 1.1294, followed by a breach of the next target at 1.1265, would pave the way for a test of the major support zone at 1.1236 and would lead to a change in the current expectations of the market participants. Today, volatility might pick up after the announcement of the initial jobless claims for the U.S. at 13:30 GMT.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO