ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cruising during COVID-19: Cancellation, refund policies vary by cruise line

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Travelers may be weighing whether they want to proceed with their cruise plans or postpone them , as COVID-19 cases surge with the highly transmissible omicron variant .

If you go, there could be changes to your itinerary, including port stops and more onboard restrictions when it comes to masks and vaccination requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid cruise travel and advises travelers to get a booster shot if eligible, spokesperson Dave Daigle told USA TODAY Thursday .

If you decide to cancel , here are some things to consider.

Options for canceling cruises vary by line, and canceling doesn't always mean a full refund. It may mean a cruise credit. Some lines are stricter than others, while some have more flexible options as a result of the pandemic.

►Canceling a cruise: Should you cancel your cruise as COVID-19 surges? It comes down to personal choice

► COVID-19 on cruise ships: CDC investigates Royal Caribbean, Carnival denied port entry, MSC had 28 cases on board

Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group's " Cruise with Confidence " program has been in place since March 2020 and applies to flagship line Royal Caribbean International, Silversea Cruises and Celebrity Cruises, Lyan Sierra-Caro, spokesperson for the cruise line, told USA TODAY on Wednesday .

"It allows guests to cancel up to 48 hours before their departure –  for any reason at all – and get 100% of the value back in a future cruise credit that they can use towards any sailing," Sierra-Caro said.

If passengers test positive for the coronavirus before the cruise is set to depart, they can get a 100% fare refund.

►Royal Caribbean COVID-19 news: Royal Caribbean halts bookings for cruises departing through early January

Carnival Cruise Line cancellation policy

Carnival Cruise Line warned passengers scheduled to cruise through Jan. 14 in an email obtained by USA TODAY that itinerary changes may happen as a result of omicron's spread and said no refunds would be issued for missed port stops beyond pre-purchased excursions.

"We recognize that given the circumstances, some of our guests may want to consider sailing at a different time," the cruise line said, noting that passengers should contact the company, their travel agent or planner to rebook or cancel for a full refund.

The line has had options in place for passengers affected by COVID-19 who need to cancel.

►Cruise COVID-19 policies: Carnival Cruise Line updates onboard mask requirements as omicron spreads

Holland America Line cancellation policy

Holland America Line , a Carnival cruise line, has a "flexible" cancellation policy in place for cruises booked by Feb. 28 for ships departing through April 30.

"You can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit with our Flexible Cancellation," the cruise line said on its website. "Additionally, you may cancel up to your sailing date if you test positive for COVID-19 and will also receive a Future Cruise Credit."

Princess Cruises cancellation policy

Princess Cruises, another Carnival line, has its own "Book with Confidence" policy.

"We don't think finances should affect decisions about your health, so if you feel ill and need to change your plans, we'll protect your cruise investment," the cruise line said on its website.

As part of its policy, passengers can cancel up to 30 days before sailing and receive cancellation fees as a cruise credit on voyages departing through April 30 and bookings made through Feb. 28.

Within 30 days of sailing, the cruise line has options under its "COVID-19 Protection Program" for passengers who may be affected by COVID-19 .

Norwegian Cruise Line cancellation policy

Norwegian Cruise Line has a "Peace of Mind" policy for pandemic bookings.

For cruises departing through March, passengers can cancel up to 61 days before sailing for a full refund, including fees.

MSC Cruises cancellation policy

For bookings made through March 31 for MSC cruises through March 31, 2023, passengers can change their cruise up to 48 hours before departure.

"They can move their money to another cruise that sails on or before March 31, 2023 (any ship, any sail date without penalty)," Stephen Schuler, vice president of communications for MSC, told USA TODAY on Wednesday. "The only exception to this is guests booked on MSC World Cruise or World Cruise segments."

Disney Cruise Line cancellation policy

Through Sept. 30, Disney Cruise Line has relaxed its cancellation fee schedule .

"The cancellation fee schedule has been temporarily relaxed from beginning as early as 119 days prior to sailing to beginning 59 days prior to sailing for Guests booked in non-Suite and non-Concierge categories," Disney said on its website.

For passengers who booked in the Suite and Concierge categories on Disney ships and for passengers who are booked to sail on Disney Wish's maiden voyage scheduled to depart June 9, cancellation fees "in excess of the deposit amount will temporarily begin at 59 days prior to sailing."

Some other reservations, such as those for "Inside, Outside and Verandah Categories with Restrictions," remain nonrefundable and nontransferable, according to Disney.

Check your cruise line's cancellation policy

If you're nervous about getting on a ship and want to cancel or postpone your trip, check your cruise line's website for cancellation policies, call customer service or your travel agent.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cruising during COVID-19: Cancellation, refund policies vary by cruise line

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silversea Cruises#Celebrity Cruises#Cruise Ship#Msc Cruises#Cdc#Msc#Carnival Cruise Line
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

48 test positive for Covid on world's biggest cruise ship

(CNN) — Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship’s Technical Issue

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled two upcoming cruises on one of their cruise ships due to a technical issue with the vessel. Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the December 5 and December 11 cruises on Carnival Horizon. The cruise line said that the ship is experiencing an issue with the maximum cruising speed and will be forced to cancel the two upcoming cruises.
TRAVEL
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Royal Caribbean suffers second Covid cruise outbreak as over 50 passengers test positive

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas has reported a Covid outbreak, with 55 passengers onboard testing positive mid-voyage.It follows a similar-sized outbreak on sister ship Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest passenger cruise liner, which reported 48 passengers testing positive on its return to Miami last week.As a result, Odyssey did not dock at two of its planned stops, the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Curacao, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told USA Today.On 22 December, the Curacao Chronicle reported that the island’s Health Department had barred the cruise liner from docking at the island, since the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseradio.net

New Caribbean Port Welcomes First Cruise Ship

The new cruise port of Taino Bay in the Dominican Republic has welcomed its first-ever cruise ship. MSC Cruises’ new MSC Seashore had the honor of being the first cruise vessel to dock at the port on Wednesday, which is located in the Caribbean nation’s northern Puerto Plata province.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Warns of Further Port Cancellations and Impacted Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International has informed guests booked on a voyage onboard one of its ships of possible changes to itineraries, as well as onboard activities that could be impacted in the near future. The letter comes in a week when several Royal Caribbean and other cruise ships have been denied...
Marietta Daily Journal

COVID-19 spreads to 89 cruise ships, prompting CDC investigations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection identified 89 cruise ships with Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, nearly all of which have met the threshold for a formal investigation. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal urged cruise companies and health agencies to stop ships from sailing, saying they are “repeating recent history...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends New Cruise Bookings Until Jan. 10

Royal Caribbean will not be accepting new bookings on cruises departing in the next few weeks, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Cruises departing through early January 2022 are unavailable to new reservations because our ships will continue sailing with a limited capacity to accommodate physical distancing," the cruise line said in a statement to T+L. "These sailings were removed from our website as we've done with previous cruises in 2021."
TRAVEL
cruzely.com

Safer Sailing: These Cruise Lines Require ALL Passengers Have the Shot

Are you looking for a cruise line that requires all passengers and crew on the ship to be vaccinated? While every cruise line requires most passengers to have the shot, many do allow some exceptions — notably for children. That means if you sail on certain lines, then some of...
TRAVEL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

329K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy