Casar Mayor, community members hold toy drive for families in Kentucky

Casar Mayor Eddie Walker watched the news as residents in Kentucky scrambled to put the pieces of their lives back together after deadly tornadoes ripped through various areas of the state. Although eight hours away, Walker felt compelled to help the people of Mayfield, especially with Christmas just days away.

Walker, who also serves as the captain for the Casar Fire Department, pitched the idea of having a toy drive for the families impacted to Casar Fire Chief Tommy Parker.

Although Parker thought it would be a long shot, Walker rallied as many local firemen as possible to put the event together. Cleveland County responded quickly, as Casar Elementary School, Boiling Springs Town Hall, teachers from Burns High School and the Windjammer Motorcycle Club of Shelby sprang into action.

In all, 16 men filled three trailers and four trucks and made the trek to deliver the items to a local church. The crew left at 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, and returned Monday at 1 a.m.

“A bunch of us firemen got together last Monday, and we were talking to the chief about something we can do for the kids for Christmas,” said Walker. “Me and him got to talking and I said, ‘Let’s take toys,’ because everyone is taking clothes and other things.”

What looked to be a shot in the dark turned into overwhelming support as they were inundated with gifts. Casar Elementary collected 125 toys alone. Principal Jason Parker said students and their families never hesitate to help others in need.

“Casar Elementary, much like our community, is very close-knit,” said Parker. “We believe as a school in helping others and treating others the way we want to be treated. We talked to our students about the devastation in Kentucky, and we sent out the call to our students and their family. Anytime we issue a challenge to our school, they always rise above our expectations and surprise us with how willing they are to help others in need.”

Walker said the devastation is horrific, as just a few buildings remain standing.

“They pretty much lost everything,” said Walker. “It was torn all to pieces. This is going to take a good long time to build back.”

The department also collected items for a local fire unit. Walker said being a fireman is like being part of a brotherhood, and it was important they take care of each other during times like this.

“They lost all their trucks but one,” said Walker. “We brought them the breathing air system and bunker gear. They are supposed to get a truck sometime this week, and they are getting stuff flown to them right now.”

Walker had a vision to give even more but said he is grateful for what they were able to provide.

“It feels great,” said Walker. “I wish we could do more, but you just pray and be thankful for what you have. The way the world is going, it feels great. I really want to thank all the guys that took the time to go up there. They know who they are.”

