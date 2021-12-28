ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco schools brace for ‘big hassle’ when start times change Jan. 4

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnnLR_0dXJH8dK00
The Pasco County school district is changing all school start times because it can't find enough bus drivers to get everyone to class on time daily under the first-semester structure.

Katee Bolt is changing her son’s school when the second semester begins Jan. 4.

It wasn’t the east Pasco family’s preference. But the Pasco County school district’s decision to shift start times for every campus left them few good options.

A Pasco Elementary teacher, Bolt said her job’s new earlier start time made it all but impossible for her to safely get her son to Centennial Middle, which also will begin at 8:10 a.m. They decided to drop school choice and send him to neighborhood school Stewart Middle in Zephyrhills instead, so he can catch a bus near home rather than rely on a car ride.

Because Stewart will start at 9:10 a.m., Bolt also will be able to pick her son up after classes more easily. She said he’s “on board” with the switch, but added, “It’s frustrating that it’s happening in the middle of the school year. Hopefully it fixes some things.”

The goal is to fix the district’s student transportation situation. Persistent bus driver shortages, worsened by pandemic concerns, meant that hundreds of students routinely arrive at school as much as an hour late during the first semester.

Some students were left sitting by the side of the road waiting for their buses after their classes were set to begin.

“We can’t keep doing what we’re doing,” assistant superintendent Betsy Kuhn said.

The new plan, approved in November, created four start times instead of the previous three, so the bus routes could run with fewer drivers. All district schools were assigned new start and end times, most shifting by a half hour or so, but a few with more dramatic moves.

New bus times and routes went out before winter break, so everyone could begin altering their personal schedules for a revision that usually takes place over the summer. Some families faced difficult choices as they attempted to balance their jobs with their children’s schooling and care.

West Pasco parent Carla Stevens said she is having to rearrange her work because Anclote High in Holiday, where her daughter attends for Cambridge classes, will begin at 7:20 a.m. instead of 8:45 a.m. A home health care worker, Stevens said she will have to drop at least one patient in order to be on time dropping off and picking up her daughter.

To make ends meet, she expected to accept a different client in the evenings, which will interrupt what has been family time.

She anticipated early release days, where students leave school two hours earlier than usual, to cause even more problems.

“They don’t think about one-parent households that work,” Stevens said.

In Wesley Chapel, many parents worried about the traffic nightmares they expect as Wiregrass Elementary and Wiregrass Ranch High families hit the road simultaneously for an 8:10 a.m. start.

Fernanda Magliaro predicted a “massive disaster,” questioning whether the people who created the plan had visited the area. She planned to monitor the situation before taking any steps to alter her routine. District transportation officials said they were reviewing the routes, and revisions might come.

“I am not sure how this changing will help bus drivers,” Magliaro said. “What I know is that they need improvement on salary, better buses to drive and more drivers to share the rides. Apparently, nothing they need will be fulfilled.”

The district has hired a few new drivers, but not enough to fill all routes in the three-tier system.

Some bus drivers and assistants have complained that their work hours will worsen as schools move to the four-tiered start times, with some having to get on the roads by 4 a.m. to begin their new routes. Talk of resignations has floated around, but so far hasn’t come to much, according to the district.

“Some people aren’t happy, that’s for sure,” said Kuhn, the assistant superintendent, adding that some discontent cooled after the employees saw how the new routing system would work.

Area businesses, such as dance studios and child care centers, that depend on families have contacted district officials to try to work out new schedules that fit the different start and end times. Many are adjusting, though a few are struggling to work through the details.

“It’s gonna be difficult,” Rosanne Vavasis, who runs Gotta Dance, said via Facebook. “My youngest classes start at 5:30 and even that may be too early for some. I am sure the studio will rearrange class times.”

Kuhn mentioned one day care facility that has a single bus and serves two schools that previously had different bell times. Now they’re on the same hours, making it difficult for the center to pick up all the children who go there.

The district is trying to help smooth over such logistical issues. It’s also working through reorganizing all sorts of services, from cafeteria lunches to after-school sports, so they fit with the new schedules.

As the plan ensues, Kuhn stressed it won’t be perfect immediately. At first, it will probably look like the start of a new school year, as the effort focuses on ensuring children are on the right buses.

The district will operate a call center for questions and concerns, and officials don’t anticipate all the buses will instantly be on time.

“We won’t know in the first two weeks” if the changes are having the desired effect, she said.

Some families said they were fine with the new schedules, with others suggesting that at the very least they were willing to deal with them.

“As inconvenient as it is for some families, we have to consider how the children who have been regularly very late for school have been affected and how this will help them,” said Emily Gosche-Lowden.

That’s the goal at this point, Kuhn said.

“It is for sure a big hassle. But if it gets kids to school on time, and they’re not waiting at bus stops 45 minutes to an hour, that’s what we’re wanting,” she said.

At the end of May, officials plan to review the initiative and decide how to proceed with next year’s bell and bus schedules. If there’s one thing that many have clamored for, School Board members said, it’s a reorganization of which age groups start when.

Elementary school families largely have asked for the earlier slots, while high schoolers have indicated support for later times, reflecting studies about sleep patterns.

Kuhn said such an idea is on the administration’s radar. Just not now.

“We didn’t think midyear was the time to make those shifts,” she said, suggesting the lift already is big enough.

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay residents line up at public sites for free COVID tests without appointments

Looking for a free, same-day COVID-19 test in Tampa Bay this week? Get in line. At Hillsborough County’s sole government-run testing site, the queue has often circled the building in the days after Christmas, with some people reporting waiting more than an hour to get through. That site at the West Tampa Community Resource Center tested 2,394 people on Dec. 26. That is up from 1,059 tests on Dec. 20, and is more than double what was about 400 tests daily in November.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Things to do with kids around Tampa Bay over winter break

Christmas is over, now what? We still have a week to go before kids head back to school (including Monday off for students in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando public schools). If you are running out ways to entertain the darlings, we have some ideas, including snow play and ice skating for kids who never get to play in the cold stuff, and some ways to sneak in some history and art appreciation.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Education
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Where to find Tampa Bay fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve

After an explosive year, you can set a match to 2021 and watch it blow away at numerous fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve in the Tampa Bay area. First Night St. Pete 2022: The family friendly celebration in downtown St. Petersburg will have two fireworks displays. One is at the more bedtime-friendly hour of 8 p.m. and also at midnight. The purchase of a First Night St. Pete button is required for the hands-on activities at this party and supports this volunteer organization. $5-$20. 4 p.m.-midnight Friday. South Straub Park, 250 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. 727-823-8906.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Start#Schooling#Tampa Bay Area#School Sports#Pasco Elementary#Centennial Middle
Tampa Bay Times

Hooters parent company changes its name

The Clearwater-based company that owns and operates Hooters restaurants is changing its name. Hooters Management Corporation is now known as HMC Hospitality Group, according to a media release. HMC Hospitality Group operates 22 Hooters restaurants and 5 Hoots locations in Tampa Bay and Chicago. The first Hooters restaurant opened in...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Tampa Bay Times

The year in Tampa Bay arts and what’s to come in 2022

For a pandemic year, 2021 was fruitful for the arts in Tampa Bay, with new destinations, plans for expansions and the return of Broadway and concerts. 2022 looks equally bright. Here are a few highlights. Visual art. The long-awaited Museum of the American Arts and Craft Movement opened in St....
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa woman reaches $1.75 million settlement for losing leg after pedicure

A trip to the nail salon turned into a nightmare for Clara Shellman. An employee with Tammy’s Nails 2 at 2507 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa cut Shellman’s foot while she was getting a pedicure in September 2018, according to a lawsuit. The cut became infected and quickly spread, aggravated by Shellman’s severe peripheral arterial disease. Shellman had to have her leg amputated.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa needle exchange saves lives by preventing overdoses, infections

TAMPA — By 12:30 p.m., they’d run out of alcohol swabs. Cotton, too. For months, they’ve been out of the containers used to safely dispose of needles. That Monday in December, IDEA Exchange Tampa gathered near University Mall. It was the same procedure every Monday and Friday, when the needle exchange program sets up in the parking lot to offer clean needles to those in need.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

When local control resides in Tallahassee | Letters

This article about the state’s effective takeover of local school boards quoted Citrus County Superintendent Sam Himmel, president of the state superintendents association and also an elected Republican, saying, “...there’s always people above us making rules and laws, and we follow them. I like to trust who’s in charge.” Since she is an elected, partisan official, I do not trust that Himmel would always trust who’s in charge. She has the perceived luxury of complete state control by one political party — her party. This, of course, is not how our system was designed to work. Our forefathers fought monarchical rule (roughly equivalent to single-party rule) with both pen and sword to establish a system of checks and balances. None of those checks and balances are currently working in Republican-dominated Florida. Ruling without compromise can turn against you, and that is what the forebearers of this experiment knew. One only has to ask themselves if Superintendent Himmel’s comments would have been uttered if she were serving a governor from another party that held positions disagreeable to her vision. Himmel’s and others’ acquiescence to single party rule should alarm us all. This will not end well.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Creative studio Venus St. Pete to close in January

After five years, the nonprofit St. Pete Women’s Collective is dissolving and closing its Fringe District studio space, Venus St. Pete. The St. Pete Women’s Collective was founded in 2017 by Ashley Sweet, Emily Stone, Jeanette St. Amour, Jodi Chemes, Mitzi Gordon and Tiffany Elliott, focusing on women’s issues. Over the years, the volunteer-driven organization held 150 community events.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy