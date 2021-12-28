Breakfast runs, night runs, 62-mile runs; 2022 local running calendar has range of options

Runners are planners. Most runners who participate in organized racing events specialize in something called “delayed gratification” — training for weeks and months at a time for a faraway goal. As a result, New Year’s Resolutions fit squarely into a runner’s wheelhouse.

Last week, we detailed how the Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club unveiled its race schedule and plans for 2022. For so many years, the MHRRC was the sole purveyor of local running events in the Dutchess County area. That’s certainly not the case anymore!

As we enter a new year, we find a local running scene that is quite vibrant, with so many diverse offerings for exercise enthusiasts of all stripes. The term “inclusive” springs to mind; anyone with any number of varied interests can find a home somewhere on the wide-swath spectrum of our local running community.

And so, here in the final week of 2021, we share with you a few more dates and events to pencil into your 2022 weekly and monthly planners.

Steven Estremera of Millbrook created CTW Endurance with a goal of putting on great trail and ultra-distance races in the area.

“We are excited every time we can add a new ultra race to our calendar,’’ he said in an email. “Trail and ultra running is an amazing experience that you cannot obtain from road running. Between the trail vibes, camaraderie, and just the exhilaration of racing on the trails and to introduce more people locally to that world and witness their accomplishments at our events is truly something special.’’

As CTW (which stands for “conquer the world”) enters its sixth year of hosting races, Estremera noted people love to travel for these events, as well. He added: “By expanding to more ultras and building our name, we hope to put the area on the map and bring more people to the beautiful Hudson Valley to try our events and see what our area has to offer. We have had runners from 10 states take part in our events over the years and that is exciting to see.’’

Here's a list of CTW Endurance events for 2022:

March 26, Spring on the Trails Endurance Runs. A timed event on a 5km trail loop at Red Wing Recreation Area in LaGrangeville. Offerings include 3 hours, 6 hours and (new for 2022) a 12-hour option. Each 5km loop has more than 200 feet of elevation gain, so it’s great for “vert” lovers.

July 10, Red Wing Trail Challenge, with 15km and 60km ultra distance options, again on the hilly terrain (loop has 1,700 feet of gain) at Red Wing Recreation Area.

Sept. 17-18, Pawling 24-hour Trail Running Festival, at Lakeside Park in Pawling on a 1.7-mile trail loop, with the following race options: 24 hours, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours.

Oct. 1, Red Wing After Hours 8km, run entirely at night at Red Wing Recreation Area, featuring about 1,000 feet of elevation gain.

Nov. 5-6, Fall Back into the Trails Series, which will be adding a 100km (62-mile) option that will start on Saturday evening, Nov. 5 and run into Sunday with a 24-hour cutoff. “The clocks go back on Nov. 6, and that is where our name originated, so even the 100K runner will get to experience the time change overnight and ‘gain’ an hour during the event,’’ Estremera said. This race, too, is at the Red Wing Recreation Area.

All races are open for registration at ultrasignup.com. More info can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CTWEndurance

Fleet Feet calendar

Fleet Feet Poughkeepsie will celebrate its fifth year of operation in 2022. Store owner Kim Caruso has quite a bit on the slate for the new year. She is pleased with the offerings, a mix of fun, themed events along with competitive, timed events like the very popular Big Run (June) and Red White and Brew (July) races.

Fleet Feet will also be doing training groups in the spring (5K, 10K and half marathon) as well as 5K and half marathon training in the fall. They’re also looking to bring back another trail series which was a big hit last summer, and Caruso said she’s also considering exploring interest in a walking group.

Several of the popular accountability challenges will be back in 2022, including both spring and fall challenges (with scavenger hunt themes) and Winter Warriors, which drew almost 400 participants in 2021.

Perhaps the greatest contribution that Caruso and FF Poughkeepsie have added to the local running community is exactly that: A sense of community. She has fostered it with the aforementioned training groups.

And she said Fleet Feet will continue to partner with Eastern Dutchess Road Runners Club for its Friday Morning Breakfast Runs. The group meets at 6:30 a.m. every Friday and start and end the runs at different breakfast spots so runners can grab food or coffee and still get to work on time. “I really love these runs because they have not only been a great way to get new runners out but are also a great way to support other local small businesses,’’ she said. “We sometimes bring in quite a crew.’’

Here is Fleet Feet’s current monthly calendar of events, subject to changes and hopefully some more fun additions, as well:

January: Howl at the Moon (night run)

Howl at the Moon (night run) February: Big Game Box Run on Super Bowl Sunday (participants will get boxes to win prizes)

Big Game Box Run on Super Bowl Sunday (participants will get boxes to win prizes) March: Mardi Gras Run (beads anyone?)

Mardi Gras Run (beads anyone?) April: National Unicorn Day Fun Run on April 9 for National Unicorn Day

National Unicorn Day Fun Run on April 9 for National Unicorn Day May: Fifth Annual Great Donut Run

Fifth Annual Great Donut Run June: The Big Run 5K/10K

The Big Run 5K/10K July: Red, White & Brew 4 Miler

Red, White & Brew 4 Miler July: Ice Cream Run

Ice Cream Run August: International Beer Run (Aug. 5, evening run for International Beer Day)

International Beer Run (Aug. 5, evening run for International Beer Day) August: International Dog Day Walk/Run

International Dog Day Walk/Run September: Pancake Run

Pancake Run October: Halloween Fun Run

Halloween Fun Run November: Dead of the Dead (night run)

Dead of the Dead (night run) December: Ugly Sweater Run

Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club member Pete Colaizzo, the track coach at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, writes on running every week. He can be reached at runhed246@hotmail.com. For more club information, go to www.mhrrc.org