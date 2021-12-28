ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why former Florida QB Feleipe Franks sparked Arkansas’ turnaround to Tampa

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sc6nu_0dXJH3Dh00
Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks deserves some credit for Arkansas' turnaround from an SEC bottom feeder to one that's playing Penn State in the Outback Bowl. [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP ]

TAMPA — When Arkansas coach Sam Pittman considers how his No. 22 Razorbacks went from an SEC doormat to the program’s biggest bowl appearance in a decade — Saturday’s Outback Bowl against Penn State — he can sum up the progress in two words Florida fans recognize.

Feleipe Franks.

“To me, he was everything to helping us get started,” Pittman said.

Franks jumpstarted the Razorbacks because he needed a fresh start.

Though he was one of the nation’s most improved passers in 2018, he and the fan base seemed to sour on each other. They booed him. He shushed them back.

Franks’ horrific season-ending ankle injury at Kentucky in 2019 led to the break he and the program needed. Kyle Trask took over the starting job and starred, becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Bucs’ second-round pick. Franks saw Trask’s growth, knew his spot atop the depth chart was gone and moved on.

“I think it was the biggest blessing in my life …” Franks said in May.

The injury gave Franks a chance to reassess his future. He decided on Arkansas over Kansas and UCF for reasons Pittman still doesn’t fully grasp.

“I don’t know if you understand,” Pittman said. “We were 0-and-however-many-we-played in two years in the SEC, and 1-for-the-year before and 4-20 in a two-year span. And we got Feleipe Franks.”

They got a player who was underappreciated in Gainesville but wanted to be a conquering hero in Fayetteville.

Arkansas had lost its last 19 SEC games and needed someone who could lead a turnaround. Franks had already done that at Florida, helping the Gators go from 4-7 in 2017 to 10-3 the next year.

“It just takes that one spark …” Franks later told 247Sports.

Franks became that spark. He had won big games and was the offensive MVP of the 2018 Peach Bowl, so he had immediate clout. The fact that he saw the potential of a struggling program led by someone who had never even been a major-college coordinator, much less an SEC head coach, changed the mentality around Arkansas.

“He basically let other kids believe in our program,” Pittman said.

That belief led to one of the nation’s best stories of 2020. The Razorbacks beat then-No. 16 Mississippi State on the road in Week 2 to end their disastrous SEC drought. They nearly knocked off No. 13 Auburn the next week but were doomed by a controversial call late. They beat Mississippi and Tennessee by double digits and lost to LSU and Missouri by a combined five points.

The 3-7 record doesn’t seem impressive, but doing it against an all-SEC schedule under a new coaching staff was a major step forward. And Franks was at the center of it, setting Arkansas’ single-season record in completion percentage (68.5).

“He believed in us,” Pittman said, “and he got us on the map.”

Though Franks is gone (he’s a rookie with the Falcons) Arkansas remained on the map thanks to the foundation he helped build.

The Razorbacks beat Texas and Texas A&M by two scores each to jump into the top 10. Their 8-4 record is already the program’s best since 2015, and a win over Penn State at Raymond James Stadium would secure their first top-25 finish in a decade.

It’s a remarkable turnaround — one that began with an unfortunate break at Florida and ended with the spark Arkansas desperately needed.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

For now, short-handed Bucs are in ‘Goody’s’ hands

TAMPA — The inevitable tidings arrived Tuesday morning. A knot tightened in the stomach of Harold Goodwin as he took the call from his boss, Bruce Arians, who never calls in the mornings. “Himself just being the way he is, he goes, ‘Hey, got a little problem with this...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin receives contract extension, $500,000 raise

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin received a raise of almost $600,000 and a three-year extension that runs through October 2027. Under the new deal — agreed upon in July and released Monday by the Gators —Stricklin’s base pay jumped from $545,900 annually to $1 million. His compensation for media-related responsibilities rose from $150,000 to $270,000.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
Tampa, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
State
Kentucky State
Tampa Bay Times

Antoine Winfield Jr. returns; Bruce Arians, other Bucs on COVID list could be back vs. Jets

TAMPA — Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who missed Sunday’s 32-6 win at Carolina with a foot injury, was back at practice Wednesday during the portion open to the media. Receiver Breshad Perriman returned after missing two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Punter Bradley Pinion, who did not play Sunday due to a hip injury, also was at the abbreviated walk-through.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Jets coach Saleh out of COVID-19 protocol in time for Bucs

NEW YORK — Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared the COVID-19 protocol and returned to the team facility Wednesday to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week. Saleh sat out New York’s 26-21 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday, forced to watch from a...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Ke’Shawn Vaughn is in it for the long run

TAMPA — Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s 55-yard touchdown run in Sunday’s 32-6 win at Carolina was the Bucs’ longest of the season, but it’s the kind of play that wasn’t over when he reached the end zone. The turning point of the game also likely was the turning point of his career.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean added to reserve/COVID-19 list

TAMPA — Jamel Dean has missed games this season because he was injured, had a concussion and was battling an undisclosed illness. Adversity struck again Tuesday afternoon. Dean is the latest member of the Bucs organization added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, joining receiver Mike Evans and receivers coach Kevin Garver.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Sam Pittman
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs receiver Mike Evans added to reserve/COVID-19 list

TAMPA — First it was injuries, now illness has become unrelenting for the Bucs. Receiver Mike Evans has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which continues to grow in Tampa Bay. Earlier in the day, coach Bruce Arians announced that receivers coach Kevin Garver had tested positive. Evans did...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Florida College#American Football#Sec#Penn State#Heisman Trophy#Bucs#Ucf
Tampa Bay Times

Timing couldn’t be better for Brayden Point’s return to Lightning lineup

TAMPA — Even after slamming shoulder first into the boards, Brayden Point thought he would be okay to finish out the game against the Devils on Nov. 20. Initially all Point could focus on was the pain when New Jersey’s Ryan Graves tripped him. But the Lightning’s top center found the strength to take his awarded penalty shot — missing it — and skate through the final 10 minutes.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown is not a changed man, he is just a talented diva

TAMPA — Now that the matter of the fake vaccination card has been put to rest by the Buccaneers, there is really only one thing left to say:. Because, you know, we all get caught up in the idea of the competitor as a noble figure. And sometimes we forget that athletes can be as flawed and immature as the rest of us.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Solid start to build on for Lightning goaltender Max Lagace

TAMPA — With every Montreal shot that was turned away, goaltender Max Lagace looked more comfortable in net. Despite allowing four goals — two in the third period — his Lightning debut performance Tuesday night was notable, especially given the circumstances. With the league and the players’...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

What to expect from the Lightning tonight against the Canadiens

TAMPA — With goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott in COVID protocol, Maxime Lagace will make his first Lightning start — and play his first regular-season NHL game since 2018 — tonight against the Canadiens at Amalie Arena. Lagace, recalled along with Hugo Alnefelt from AHL Syracuse...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning prevail over Canadiens in their 12th overtime game this season

TAMPA — The Canadiens’ first trip to Amalie Arena since the Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup in July was very different than that memorable night. These teams already are going in different directions, with the Lightning leading the league in points and Montreal more likely to land the No. 1 overall draft pick. But they both have been affected by COVID-19.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy