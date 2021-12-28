ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Seneca County will hand out KN95 masks to combat COVID-19 winter surge

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2SRX_0dXJGcVs00

Seneca County Emergency Management is working with the NYS Department of Homeland Security to distribute free KN95 masks to residents of Seneca County.

KN95 masks are more effective than paper or cloth masks because they are better at filtering the COVID-19 virus.

These masks will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis and will be available starting Wednesday, December 28th at the following locations:

– All Town/Village Halls in Seneca County.

– Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo

– Seneca County Community Counseling Center, 31 Thurber Drive, Waterloo

– Waterloo Library and Historical Society, 31 E. Williams Street, Waterloo

– Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga Street, Seneca Falls

– Interlaken Public Library, 8390 N. Main Street, Interlaken

– Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water Street, Seneca Falls

– Waterloo Community Center, 3 Oak Street, Waterloo

For hours of operation, please contact the specific location.

Comments / 2

#Covid
