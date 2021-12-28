ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
In the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday, the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) at Chase Field in Phoenix. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the West Virginia vs. Minnesota odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Golden Gophers have covered six of their last eight games. Their last two wins were against Indiana and Wisconsin, beating them by 21 and 10 respectively.

Averaging 195.0 yards per game on the ground, the Golden Gophers ranked third in the Big Ten and 28th nationally. Their defense ranked fourth in opponents’ yards, eighth in opponents’ rushing yards and ninth in opponents’ points per game.

As for West Virginia, it is 1-3 ATS in its last three games despite going 2-2.

It failed to cover as a 15.5-point favorite against Kansas in its last game, winning 34-28. West Virginia’s 33rd-ranked rush defense, which held opponents to 129.3 rushing yards per game, should give the Gophers some problems in this one.

West Virginia vs. Minnesota odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: West Virginia +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Minnesota -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): West Virginia +4.5 (-115) | Minnesota -4.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

West Virginia vs. Minnesota odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Minnesota 31, West Virginia 24

PASS with a slight lean to Minnesota (-210).

It’s too pricey for me at the current price as the Mountaineers have enough quality wins to pull off an upset. I’d pass here and prefer laying the points for the Gophers.

BET MINNESOTA -4.5 (-107) as it is the more complete program. Freshman sensation RB Ky Thomas led the team’s terrific running game.

West Virginia has won just four of its last nine. Of those wins, three were one-score victories, so WVU was close to not getting a bowl invite.

The Gophers are coming off two major victories and are 4-1 on the road, a place West Virginia has struggled. With Minnesota having the more balanced team in terms of having quality offense and defense, I’d side with the Gophers.

BET OVER 44.5 (-120) as bowls games have been loving points, and the Gophers run attack should be able to put it to West Virginia.

While WVU is just 5-7 on the Over/Under this season, it has hit the Over in three of its last four games in which the total ended in the 40s. It averages 27 points per game, so the Mountaineers should be able to put some points on the board.

The Mountaineers will be down a starting linebacker which should help the Gophers push this total up as well. Minnesota averages around 26.1 points per game while West Virginia gives up 24.3.

Combine it all, and the Over feels like the better side.

