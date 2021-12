Baker Mayfield played a poor game against the Packers. Yes, he threw four interceptions and missed other throws. Yet I blame Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski for the loss. What did Stefanski expect after Mayfield had not thrown a football to his receivers for 10 days? Warm-ups before the game do not count. While Baker made many bad throws, the head coach should never have put Mayfield into positions where he had to throw the ball so much. Run, run run the ball.

