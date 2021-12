2021 was a year with rising inflation and an economic slowdown. If the recovery in inflation in the first half of the year was due to base effects compared to the drop at the start of the pandemic, disruptions in the supply chain and a rise in commodity and food prices in the second half led to continued rising consumer and producer prices. While the rise is anticipated to sustain in the first quarter of 2022, it is expected there may be divergences due to monetary and fiscal policy from the second quarter and beyond.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO