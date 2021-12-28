Making a splash and racking up the awards: Catch up with Franklin County college athletes

Rachel Kimmel wrapped the first semester for the St. Bonaventure women’s swim team with a busy but productive performance in the West Virginia Invitational on Nov. 18-20 in Morgantown.

Kimmel, from Fort Loudon and a James Buchanan High graduate, did the job both individually and with the relay teams in the meet. She finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.32 and second in the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.77. And she was the leading Bonnie finisher in the 400 IM – ninth with a time of 4.29.19 and the 200 IM – 11th with a time of 2:06.05.

The talented senior also competed with four relays teams. The 400 medley finished third (3:44.91), the 200 medley finished third (1:44.17), the 400 free finished seventh (3:31.48) and the 800 free finished ninth (7:55.18).

Winning is nothing new this season for Kimmel. She took the 200 IM (2:08.43) and the 200 breaststroke (2:18.87) in a 144-92 loss to Cornell on Nov. 7 in Ithaca, N.Y. And she earned her second Atlantic 10 Conference Woman Performer of the Week on Nov. 2.

Kimmel is not a Johnny-Come-Lately for the Bonnies. She finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a school record time of 1:00.78 and was second in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:14.72 at the A-10 title meet as a junior, finished second in both events as a sophomore and was third in both events as a freshman.

Nick Cover (Chambersburg)

The senior finished first in the 3-meter dive as his West Virginia men’s swim team hosted the annual WVU Invitational Nov. 18-20 in Morgantown. Cover scored 349.40 points to not only win the event, but qualified him for the Division I NCAA Zone meet. He also finished third on the 1-meter dive with a score of 276.40 and was third on platform with a score of 306.75. Cover has competed in two Zone meets. He was an All-Big 12 first team pick as a freshman and earned second team honors as a sophomore and a junior. The Mountaineers easily captured the team title with 2,551 points, well ahead of runner-up Villanova which scored 1,612.5 points.

Cody Gustason (Shippensburg)

The senior wide receiver continues to reap the rewards of his standout season with the Grove City football team. Gustafson was named a consensus Division III All-American by the Associated Press last weekend. He also was named to the D3football.com third team. Earlier, he was named to the American Football Coaches Association first team after he caught 97 passes for 1,420 yards and 14 touchdowns for the 8-3 Wolverines. He was named Presidents' Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second time and a first-team pick for four straight years. Gustafson leads all Division III receivers with 5,305 career yards and is second with 341 career receptions.

Madison Osanitsch (Shippensburg)

The Shippensburg sophomore did a good job for the Raiders at the annual Zippy Invitational on Dec. 4-6 in Akron, OH. The field included seven Division I schools. Osanitsch was 23rd in the 1,650 freestyle, her first attempt at the mile, and finished with a time of 18:03.17. She also finished 40th out of 66 swimmers in the 500 freestyle in 5:11.02. And she was 46th out of 68 in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.44. The 500 and 200 times are personal bests.

Kierstan Donnelly (Mercersburg Academy)

The freshman posted the first victory of college career when she captured the 100 backstroke for the New Hampshire women’s swim team in an 187-103 victory over Siena in a non-league meet on Nov. 6 in Loudonville, N.Y. Her time was 1:01.18. Donnelly finished third in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.69 and was fourth in the 200 backstroke in 2:15.64 as the Wildcats dropped a 166-125 decision to Northeastern to wrap up the first semester on Dec. 11 in Boston.

Cole Forrester (Shippensburg)

The junior is competing at 197 pounds for the Air Force Academy wrestling team. He’s 3-5 on the season with a 1-1 record in dual meets with two falls. His latest fall came in a 44-3 victory over Western State on Dec. 3 when he won his match in 3:42. His other fall was posted in just 51 seconds. Forrester has a career record of 20-17. A management major with a minor in French, he was named to the second team on the All-Big 12 Academic team for 2020-21.

Tyeshawn Worrell (Chambersburg)

The sophomore kicked off his indoor track career for the Kutztown men’s team by winning the 60-meter dash at the Last Time Before Finals meet on Dec. 3-4 in Bethlehem. Worrell was third after the prelims with a time of 7.10 but picked it up to capture the event with a time of 6.96. The last time he raced was at the West Chester Last Dance meet on May 1 in West Chester where his finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.94

Julia Strine (Shippensburg)

The freshman had a solid meet for the Ohio women’s swim team to help the Bobcats finish second in Cleveland State’s annual Magnus Cup Invitational Dec. 8-10 in Cleveland. Strine finished second in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 29.35 and was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.87. She also swam legs on the 400 medley relay which finished second in 3:42.50 and the 200 medley relay, which finished fourth in 1:42.83. Ohio totaled 1,377.5 points to trail just Akron in the 11-team meet.

AB McCullough (James Buchanan)

The senior finished first in two events to help the unbeaten Indiana women’s swim team top Clarion 167-76 last Sunday in Indiana, the Crimson Hawks 5-0 to start the season. McCullough won the 50 freestyle in 24.59 and touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly in 57.75. Both met the PSAC qualifying standard. McCullough posted a season-best time of 23.98, close to a Division II qualifying mark when she tied for 15th out of 40 swimmers in the Magnus Cup Invitational Dec. 8-10 in Cleveland, OH.

Drake Brenize (Chambersburg)

The junior scored the team’s only points as the 2-3 Shippensburg wrestling team dropped a PSAC match 41-3 on Dec. 5 in Millersville. Brenize captured the 184-pound title with an 8-2 victory. At the break, he has a 5-4 overall record with a 4-1 mark in tournament action. Those came when he finished third at the Alvernia Invitational on Nov. 7 in Reading. Brenize has moved up this season after competing at 165 pounds as a sophomore and 157 pounds as a freshman.

Noah Foust (Shippensburg)

The sophomore and the Geneva men’s track team went up against the big guys at the Youngstown State Holiday Classic on Dec. 10 in Youngstown, Ohio. Facing both Division I and Division II athletes, Foust finished 20th in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 9½ inches and was 21st in the weight throw with a heave of 32 feet, 10½ inches. He was the fourth Division III finisher in the shot put and was the fifth Division III finisher in the weight throw.

Aaron Maynard (Chambersburg)

The redshirt freshman was named to the United Coaches Association third team Division II All-American team on Dec. 8 after a standout first season with the Millersville men’s soccer team. The defender was also named to All-Atlantic Region first team. Maynard started all 23 games for the Marauders, who finished 15-6-2 after falling 2-1 in Charleston (W. Va.) in the NCAA quarterfinals on Dec. 4. He played more than 300 minutes more than any teammate. He had three goals, but more importantly helped the team give up just 24 goals with eight shutouts.