Local school librarian wins award for information literacy advocacy

A Hainesport Township school librarian won an award earlier this month for her professional excellence and information literacy advocacy.

Tricina Strong-Beebe, or “Ms. Beebe,” received the President’s Award from the New Jersey Association of School Librarians, which honors an individual who has advanced the profession of school library media specialists, according to a press release.

“What is remarkable about our profession is that very few people outside this arena are aware of the transformation we bring to student learning each and every day,” said Strong-Beebe.

“There is nothing more exciting than hearing students cheer that ‘library’ is their favorite special or when teachers are curious about the resources we develop, the material we curate, or coworkers or administration seeks their school librarian, for collaboration,” she said.

Strong-Beebe has been a media specialist in the Hainesport Township School District since 2015, before which she worked for the Camden County Library System for more than a decade. She does advocacy work with the New Jersey Association of School Librarians and has also taught graduate courses at Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Strong-Beebe's most recent work focused on passing the Information Literacy Curriculum bill through the state legislature, which would “ensure that students are taught to understand, use and evaluate information sources, all within an ethical framework,” according to a press release.

Information literacy, as used in the bill, “means a set of skills that enables an individual to recognize when information is needed and to locate, evaluate, and use effectively the needed information. Information literacy includes digital, visual, media, textual, and technological literacy.”

“Students see the library as inclusive, equitable, safe, representative and, yes, fashionable and cool,” said Strong-Beebe.

“Librarians are the information keepers, the social and racial justice advocates,” she said. “(Libraries are) the place where most ‘aha’ moments happen. Libraries are the best social service we can offer our public, as we provide lifelong learning opportunities that empower people to seek and retrieve information, technology, recreational material and more.”

Aedy Miller covers education and the economy for the Burlington County Times, Courier-Post, and The Daily Journal. They are a multimedia journalist from Central Jersey and a recent graduate of the George Washington University.

