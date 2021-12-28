Local SCORE chapter enjoys strong growth, national honors

Small business start-ups have been soaring during the past two years of the COVID pandemic, up more than 25% nationwide.

The Mid-South is no exception and one organization that has stepped up to help entrepreneurs navigate the pitfalls of launching a business is the Memphis chapter of SCORE, a nationwide nonprofit partner of the Small Business Administration.

The local chapter has seen mentoring requests increase from 818 to 1,225 year-over-year.

The record-setting year for the all-volunteer group resulted in it being awarded chapter-of-the-year honors for Tennessee for the second time in the past three years.

“We help people figure out what they want to do in opening a small business or ramping up their small business by one one-on-one mentoring or through our education programs,” said Gary Robinson, chairman of SCORE Memphis.

When the pandemic hit, SCORE pivoted the way it operates. Rather than hosting client-facing workshops, it began offering Zoom webinars, which Robinson said have been very successful.

SCORE Memphis offers free advice, guidance, mentoring and educational opportunities for those needing assistance in building or scaling their business.

Everyone involved with SCORE, aside from those who run the program in Washington, D.C., are volunteers.

With more than 13,000 volunteers nationwide, each of the 235 chapters throughout the U.S. works with small business owners and with those trying to start small businesses in their respective geographic areas.

“Everything SCORE Memphis offers is all free for the life of your business,” said Robinson, who is one of several retired volunteers. “We meet with you as often or as infrequently as you want. I tell people it could be every week if you needed it, every month, or every six months. It’s always free, and we’re always here to help.”

SCORE previously stood for “service core of retired executives.” However, since many involved are not retirees, the program has abandoned the original acronym and simply refers to itself as SCORE.

Clients can reach SCORE Memphis either through its website or the SBA. They are then paired with one of more than two dozen local volunteer mentors who have the skills and expertise needed to help grow that specific business.

In many cases, multiple mentors are brought in to help a client for him or her to receive well-rounded guidance.

Lynn Altepeter, who directs the chapter’s onboarding program for new volunteers, won the Mentor of the Year award in 2020.

Retired for 25 years, Altepeter began working with SCORE in 2019 and has since logged more than 300 mentoring sessions, working with nearly 100 small business owners.

“I can help my clients by providing resources that are tailor-made for them,” Altepeter said. “We’re similar to a school counselor or a coach. We don’t do the work for our clients, but we guide them along the way and give them support, motivation and accountability.”

Jamie Jones is the founder of Asha's Refuge. The nonprofit serves and speaks up for the persecuted throughout the world, assisting refugees, asylees and other lawfully present individuals in the community. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

One of Altepeter’s clients is Jamie Jones, who founded Asha’s Refuge in 2011. The nonprofit serves and speaks up for the persecuted throughout the world, assisting refugees, asylees and other lawfully present individuals in the community.

Before becoming involved with SCORE, Jones had sent several of her clients who wanted to launch cleaning or truck driving businesses to the organization for advice and guidance.

“When I got to a certain point (with Asha’s Refuge), I couldn’t take it further,” she said. “I didn’t know how to grow it to the next level.

“Most people don’t realize all that they do,” she said of SCORE Memphis. “I was surprised because we (Asha’s Refuge) already existed, and they could help me with things along the way. It’s like a consultant that’s free that has wonderful connections around the city and knows a lot about your community.”

Altepeter said getting involved in SCORE Memphis has been one of the most fulfilling things she has done for herself.

“I get more reward out of it more than anyone else, even my clients — it’s the most satisfying thing I have ever done,” she said. “SCORE has the most amazing resources. It’s like a free college for anyone who wants to start a small business or has a small business and wants to scale it.”

Robinson encouraged people looking to get free mentoring or those looking to give back to their community to visit the group’s website, Memphis.score.org .

“We’re always looking for new volunteers,” Robinson said. “If you are interested in giving back to the small business community, and you have some experience and want to work with people who are in the idea phase, we would love to talk to you.”