Tennessee College of Applied Technology to open Bartlett facility

After more than two years of construction and pandemic-related delays, the new $17 million Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT)-Memphis Bartlett campus will begin open enrollment on Jan. 4.

“It feels really good to see the facility finally finished,” TCAT-Memphis President Roland Rayner said. “It’s been a long, long journey that started many years ago. To see the brick-and-mortar piece of this is complete and to have faculty in here and students coming in in January, I’m really pleased with that.”

The nearly 49,000-square-foot facility on the southwest corner of Appling Road and Brother Boulevard will accommodate up to 130 students in six competency-based programs — automotive technology, heating and air conditioning, welding, machine tool technology, heavy equipment, and mechatronics (building robots combining machine tool technology, welding and electronics).

“People move along at different paces within the training,” Rayner said. “If we have a program that’s a year in length and someone finished in eight months, then we grad them out.”

Students thoroughly learn theory and safety before going into the shop to use the expensive equipment.

Tennessee College of Applied Technology welding instructor Chris Leggett explains the new individual welding booths during a tour of the facility on Wednesday, Dec. 22. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Inside the campus’ Haas CNC Technology Center, enrollees will learn to make advanced parts used in the automotive and medical device industries.

“Anything that is going to help add capacity to the skill sets of individuals who are looking to consider a career in the medical device space is a value,” said Roy Smith, executive director of the Greater Memphis Medical Device Council.

He sees machining as probably the most important skill set needed by medical device companies, and with Ford planning to set up shop in Blue Oval City, the need for skilled labor is only going to grow.

“Even with all of the input into the industry from technical schools, it’s still not enough,” Smith said. “The medical device industry just continues to grow.”

Students in automotive technology classes at the new TCAT campus will have the chance to learn on state-of-the art bench lathes, laser-operated tire balancers, and rotary lifts.

“It’s really nice to be in an environment like this,” said Dennis Johnson, and automotive associate instructor. “We’re providing the students with really top-of-the-line equipment. We’re going to be a real service to the community.”

The welding section features Clean Air America units that filter air internally and return clean air into the building.

“This is more high-tech than most of the welding academies and technical colleges,” said Chris Leggett, a welding instructor.

Tennessee College of Applied Technology machine tool technology instructor Raushan Giordano explains the new automated equipment during a tour of the new state-of-the-art facility in Bartlett on Wednesday, Dec. 22. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Rayner points out that all of the school’s experienced instructors are pulled from working at top companies in their various industries, and a goal of the curriculum is to make sure it is aligned with industry needs.

“Our goal is to be sure that our students are trained on the most advanced equipment that we can buy. Because when they go out into the industry, that’s what they’re going to see,” Rayner said.

Funding for the college came from the City of Bartlett ($1 million), the Gene Haas Foundation ($1 million) and the state ($15 million).

Bartlett Mayor A. Keith McDonald sees the new facility as a great educational tool.

“I believe education is lifelong,” he said. “So I hope that not only recent high school graduates enroll, but also adults that maybe are interested in gaining some additional skills so they can move up in terms of jobs they’re able to do that have better pay. It can be a life changer just to get a certificate or two.”

Nashville-based Hoar Construction completed the project, which like so many others during the pandemic was delayed due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues. The original plan was to have the campus finished by fall of 2020.

The school is still looking to hire a daytime HVAC instructor and heavy equipment instructor, as well as evening instructors for various programs.

Students can enroll on any Monday throughout the trimester.

The new Bartlett campus is the 27th TCAT facility in the state, and Rayner thinks the next TCAT campus construction locally is likely to happen in Blue Oval City — Ford’s planned site in Haywood County — in the years to come.