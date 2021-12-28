I'm not making any New Year's resolutions this year, and guess what? Neither should you

Make 2022 the year you finally perfect your plant-based cooking skills with Rouxbe. Thinking about upgrading your plant-based cooking next year? We’ve got just the thing to turn your idea into an achievable New Year’s resolution. There’s nothing wrong with ordering vegan takeout, throwing together a quick meal kit, or baking a frozen pizza, but if you’re ready to take your kitchen skills to the next level, this virtual cooking program is for you! Rouxbe, pronounced “ROO-be” or “Ruby,” is the leading online culinary school that specializes in plant-based instruction. From knife skills and cooking basics to complex plant-based recipes, Rouxbe is designed to teach cooking techniques that last a lifetime in the comfort of your own kitchen. ‘Tis the season to finally set a meaningful 2022 goal. For a New Year’s resolution worth making, learn to cook vegan with Rouxbe!
