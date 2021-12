The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) is offering free booking and clerical training opportunities along with GED classes to those who need it. During the summer, the MAOF received a grant of $1.3 million from the state at the request of Assemblymember Salas. Using these funds, MAOF is looking to expand their programs and will be loaning out laptops to those who live in rural areas. Additionally, MAOF is looking to start some evening and weekend classes.

