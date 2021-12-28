ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Eastern Bank Provides Funding to Help Local Homeless

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Local non-profit Champ Homes recently announced that they will receive grant funding from the Eastern Bank Foundation to aid the efforts of their Transitional Housing Assistance Program. The program aims...

Nashua Telegraph

Transitional housing: A pathway out of homelessness for local families

When I talk with people in the community about homelessness, I am often met with a feeling that the issue is too big… too hard… too onerous for us to tackle. And the truth is, homelessness is, in fact, a tough issue. Individuals – adults and children – and families can and do become homeless for a wide variety of reasons. While it is true that sometimes it is because of poor decisions, much more often it is for reasons truly beyond a person’s own control. Perhaps a person becomes a victim of domestic violence? Perhaps a person loses their job? Or perhaps there is an unexpected and severe illness in the family. I am sure that if you think about it, you can probably come up with any number of reasons why you, too, could become homeless.
NASHUA, NH
nny360.com

Local activist wants to help the community’s homeless

WATERTOWN — Local activist Patricia A. Whalen was upset when tenants of a Factory Street building were forced out of their homes last summer when the city shut it down for code violations. Mrs. Whalen, who has worked on getting a traffic light at a busy Arsenal Street intersection,...
HOMELESS
#Homelessness#Housing Assistance#Physical Disabilities#Hyannis#Champ Homes
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa Requiring Boosters Or Weekly Testing For First Responders, Homeless Shelter Employees Due To Omicron Concerns

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Citing concerns about the omicron variant, Contra Costa County officials are requiring first responders and employees at homeless shelters to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster or to undergo weekly testing. The order, which takes effect on January 10, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to calls at “high-risk facilities,” such as hospitals, jails, nursing or congregate care facilities. Homeless shelter employees are also covered by the requirement, along with non-emergency ambulance workers who transport patients at the above facilities. Workers who have not received a booster shot by...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Toy drive helps families experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI — With Christmas right around the corner, some families are wrapping up their last-minute gifts while others are struggling to make ends meet in hopes of providing their family with a great holiday. That’s why one southwest Ohio organization is stepping up to help. It's been a...
CINCINNATI, OH
businessjournaldaily.com

Premier Bank Helps YNDC, Habitat for Humanity Secure Affordable Housing Funds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Premier Bank has announced that its community partners, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Habitat for Humanity MidOhio, have been selected as 2021 Affordable Housing Program funding recipients. Premier Bank helped both agencies secure funding for initiatives that provide low-to-moderate income residents and families access to affordable...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
New Jersey Globe

Smith: Real progress in helping homeless veterans

This week (December 21, 2001) marks the 20th anniversary of enactment into law of the Homeless Veterans Comprehensive Assistance Act of 2001 (Public Law 107-95)—the historic, comprehensive law I authored to create a whole-of-government approach to mitigate and ultimately end veterans homelessness. Twenty years ago, approximately 300,000 veterans on...
HOMELESS
hometownheadlines.com

United Way Santa auction raising funds for help with homeless prevention. Bids due by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Santa auction helping to raise funds for United Way’s homeless prevention efforts: Here’s the pitch:. We’ve got that gorgeous, handcrafted, folk art Santa at the corner of Sixth and Broad…you know, the BEST ONE. And technically every single bit of our investment ($640K over the next two years) goes to Prevention–of homelessness–the getting and keeping of housing and resources to make that possible. All for preventing homelessness. And lifting a burden off our shelters, which are ALL 30-90 day stays now, because they all take state/federal funding at this point.
HOMELESS
Augusta Free Press

Virginia State University alumni help homeless veterans

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Members of the Virginia State University Alumni Association Roanoke chapter presented the Salem VA Health Care System Homeless Program a donation of $1,050 for the purchase of items needed by area homeless veterans. The VSUAA, under the direction of Darnell Wood, president,...
HOMELESS
capecod.com

$3.5 Million in New Community IT Grants Released by State

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the newest recipients of grant funding through the Community Compact Cabinet Information Technology Grant Program. The program was initially designed by the state to help better connect the government of the Commonwealth with local governing bodies. $3.5 million was awarded through this...
POLITICS
capecod.com

Childcare Grants Approved to Expand Early Education Opportunities

HYANNIS – Childcare providers throughout the state will be receiving a boost in funding due to the recent expansion of the Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3) program. The program, run by the Department of Early Education and Care, will be providing grants to help sustain childcare providers through the current COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of staffing.
EDUCATION
koxe.com

Farmers and Merchants Bank Provides Remote Financial Literacy Learning Resources to Local Schools

Farmers and Merchants Bank stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier. Thanks to their sponsorship, over 1,000 students and teachers at DeLeon High School, Early High School, Eastland Middle School and Stephenville High School have free access to Banzai. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalizable Coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
STEPHENVILLE, TX

